The US Athletics Gala acknowledges the best of the year and awarded the Jesse Owens Athlete of the Year prize. In 2023, it wasn't very difficult to predict, given that Noah Lyles has shattered records and has been crowned the world champion in 100 meters and 200 meters, a milestone that positioned him as the top contender-

Lyles has been the best and the fastest, and his appointment was well-deserved. This marks Lyles' third award in this category, matching the legendary Michael Johnson, who remains one of the greatest athletes in history.

At the same gala, his compatriot Sha’Carri Richardson was also recognized. Lyles added this prestigious award to the impressive medal haul he collected this year, winning the Jesse Owens Award, given by USA Track & Field to the United States’ top male athlete, for the second consecutive year. Lyles joined Michael Johnson as the only men to win the honor three times. "It's an honour to receive my third Jesse Owens Award and to be associated with such a legendary athlete," said Lyles in a statement released by his agency, Global Athletics. "I want to thank USATF for this award, as well as my coach, Lance Brauman, my family, and everyone who supported me on this historic season. I couldn't have done this alone, and I can't wait to pick up right where we left off for 2024."

Sha’Carri Richardson, on the other hand, was another winner of the night. She secured the corresponding Jackie Joyner-Kersee Award, given to the United States’ top female athlete, after winning the 100m at this summer’s World Championships in Budapest with a personal best of 10.65.

Lyles joined an exclusive club of double gold medallists in the 100m and 200m, asserting him as the fastest man in the world currently with his breakout victory in the 100m while maintaining his years-long dominance in the 200. He claimed a third gold in Budapest after anchoring Team USA to the 4X100m relay win. And it doesn't stop there; Lyles is also a finalist for the World Athletics Athlete of the Year Award.

In addition to Lyles and Richardson, who will be the stars of the year, the gala will also recognize coach Dennis Mitchell as the 2023 USATF Nike Coach of the Year; the speedster Shawnti Jackson as Youth Athlete of the Year, and the standout Masters athletes Jenny Hitchings and Sue McDonald are named Masters Athletes of the Year.