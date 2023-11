The bout between Olympic champion from Russia, Albert Batyrgaziev, and three-time World champion from Cuba, Lazaro Alvarez, will be one of the most significant events of the Dubai Champions' Night (December 9-12). It will be a previously unseen title in the IBA, and the fight is scheduled for ten rounds in the 60-kilogram category

.

Another match completing the card is the one between IBA Men’s World Championships 2023 silver medallist, Saidjamshid Jafarov from Uzbekistan, and Sewonrets Okazawa, a World champion from Japan, in a 71kg division fight.

Aliaksei Alfiorau from Belarus, a silver medallist of the IBA World Championships, challenges Loren Alfonso representing Azerbaijan, who is a World champion and Olympic bronze medallist, in their 86kg contest. These are three professional fights on the same action-packed night, promising to be one of the highlights of several days filled with activity, as the Global Forum and IBA Council will be held in the preceding days with the presence of national delegates.

There will be more titles on a night that has already started to gather anticipation among fans from around the world. World and Olympic champion from Russia, Evgeny Tishchenko, fights against Leon Harth from Germany for the WBA World Champion title in a 12-round bout. World champion from Russia, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov, faces German boxer Artur Mann in a 10-round bout, and World champion Mark Petrovskii fights Australian boxer Lukas Browne in another scheduled 10-round contest.

'The fight card aims to be the crowning moment of a hectic and eventful year, finding a gathering point in Dubai. Chris Roberts OBE, Secretary General and CEO of the IBA, referred to this first IBA title, novel and unprecedented. 'The first IBA title will be truly memorable, as these boxers have challenged each other several times.