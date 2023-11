Established in 1965 as the championship trophy of the Canadian College Bowl, the Vanier Cup was initially an invitational event and determines the annual college football champion in the country. The final will be played in Kingston, Ontario, on Saturday 25th, after the semi-finals have been played.





A total of 18 teams have been crowned champions in the 57 editions of the Vanier Cup, with Laval Rouge et Or (Quebec City) being the most successful with 11 titles and the Western Mustangs (London) the most successful with 15 appearances and seven wins.

The Western Mustangs fell just short of reaching their sixteenth Vanier Cup final when they lost 29-3 to the hometown Montreal Carabins on Saturday at CEPSUM in Montreal. The defeat is their only loss of the season after finishing the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.

Montreal, who had lost just one game in the regular season and have only won the title once (20-19 in 2014 in a thrilling final against McMaster), sealed their victory with scores of 0-7 and 0-17 in the first two quarters. They eventually triumphed 3-29 thanks to touchdowns from William Legault and Carl Chabot, both of which were followed by successful extra-point conversions to win the Uteck Bowl Cup.

Dane Kapler scored the Thunderbirds' second touchdown. U SPORTS

The UBC Thunderbirds (University of British Columbia) also ended the unbeaten run of St. Francis Xavier (University of Nova Scotia) with a resounding 47-17 victory, with with five touchdowns scored by different players, to lift the Mitchell Bowl Cup. They did it at home in Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium.

They scored two touchdowns and an extra point in the first quarter (0-14), but were outscored 10-3 in the second to leave the semi-final wide open at halftime (10-17). However, a 7-19 in the third quarter with touchdowns from McBean and Rednour-Bruckma proved decisive for a team seeking a fifth Vanier Cup to equal the Calgary Dinos as the most decorated university in the world.