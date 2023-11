The European Baseball5 tournament concluded, and the home team clinched both the championship and a ticket to WBSC 2024. France, the contender, lost in the final against Lithuania (0-2) but also secured the right to compete in next year's World Championship in Hong Kong, alongside 10 other teams from five continents.





The home team, ranked tenth in the world, took advantage of the home field and emerged as the best team in Europe. They avenged their earlier defeat against the French team, losing 2-1 in the Super Round (the second phase of the World Championship).





In the final held in Druskininkai (130 km southwest of the capital Vilnius), they defeated France (second in the world rankings) 2-0, concluding a fantastic tournament with their home crowd. Both finalists have qualified for the II Baseball5 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Asia in 2024.

Baseball5 European Championship:



๐Ÿฅ‡ Lithuania ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡น (qualified)

๐Ÿฅˆ France ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท (qualified)

๐Ÿฅ‰ Spain ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ธ



4. ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ 5. ๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ช 6. ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น 7. ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ฎ 8. ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฟ

9.๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡ฌ 10. ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ด 11. ๐Ÿ‡ช๐Ÿ‡ช 12. ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฉ 13. ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ป



Meanwhile, Spain (ranked 19th globally) defeated the Netherlands 2-1, securing the third spot on the European podium. Both the European champion and the runner-up represented Europe in the first WBSC Baseball World Cup, finishing eleventh and ninth, respectively.





Composition of the Next WBSC Baseball5 World Cup

Africa (2)

Americas (3)

Asia (3)

Europe (2) - France and Lithuania

Oceania (1)

Wild Card (1)