The VII Parapan American Games Santiago 2023 have begun, and the South American giant reaffirms why it is the strong candidate for the consecutive fifth title in the medal tally of the most important games throughout the entire continental Americas.

The Brazilian team has topped the medal tally in the last four editions of the largest event for Pan-Americans in the Americas. After the first two Parapan American Games in Mexico City 1999 and Mar del Plata 2003 (Argentina), where the Aztecs harvested the most gold medals (and total medals), everything changed from Rio 2007.

The Brazilians took the lead and never relinquished the coveted position of leading the games. They have been doing so since Rio de Janeiro 2007 (83 gold, 68 silver, and 77 bronze medals), Guadalajara 2011 (81, 61, 55), Toronto 2015 (109, 74, 74), and Lima 2019 (123, 99, 85). Santiago 2023 doesn't seem to be an exception.

Gabriel de Oliveira y Danielle Rauen of Brazil in action during table tennis mixed doubles XD20 at the Santiago 2023 - Foto de: Pepe Alvujar/Parapanamericanos STGO 2023 via Photosport - Photo by: Pepe Alvujar/Parapanamericanos STGO 2023 via Photosport

The Brazilian delegation is the largest of all, consisting of 324 athletes (more than 15% of the total 2000 participating in the games). It includes Paralympic champions and many of them are Parapan American champions. The start has been at a blistering pace, living up to the predictions and leading the Parapan American Games in the capital of Chile. Their excellent start was grounded in outstanding performances in swimming, not to mention their commendable efforts in table tennis.





The fifth-largest country in the world amassed 19 gold medals on the first day of competition after the official opening on Friday, in 11 para-swimming categories, five in para table tennis, and three in powerlifting, in the first day with finals. To illustrate the remarkable difference achieved by the South American giant, on just one day of competition, they won 19 medals, the same number as Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and the United States (Olympic potential) combined, nearly tripling the second and third (Argentina and Colombia) in the total medal count (46 against 17).

Lucas Lamente of Brazil, gold medal, Luan Lima of Brazil silver medal and Santiago Senestro bronze medal during the 100m breaststroke SB9 final competition at the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games - Foto de Javier Vergara/Parapanamericanos 2023 vía Photosport - Photo by Javier Vergara/Parapanamericanos 2023 via Photosport





DAY 1 - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

ALL GOLD MEDALS

FOR SWIMMING

Female

50m free S10: Maria Barrera (COL)

50m free S11: Analuz Pellitero (ARG)

50m breast SB3: Patricia Pereira (BRA)

100m back S6: Ruby Stevens (CAN)

100m breast SB4: Alessandra Oliveira (BRA)

100m breast SB9: Daniela Gimenez (ARG)

200m free S14: Ana Soares (BRA)

200m individual medley SM7: Sara Vargas (COL)

400m free S8: Cecilia Jeronimo (BRA)

Male

50m free S10: Phelipe Melo (BRA)

50m free S5: Samuel da Silva (BRA)

50m free S11: Wendell Belarmino (BRA)

50m breast SB2: José Castorena (MEX)

100m back S6: Matias de Andrade (ARG)

100m back S12: Douglas Rocha (BRA)

100m breast SB4: Diego Rivero (ARG)

100m breast SB9: Lucas Lamente (BRA)

200m free S14: Gabriel Bandeira (BRA)

200m individual medley SM7: Carlos Serrano (COL)





FOR POWERLIFTING

Female

Up to 41kg: Lara de Lima (BRA)

Up to 61kg: Ana Lucia Pinto (COL)

Up to 73-79kg: Mariana D’Andrea (BRA)

Male

Up to 49kg: Lucas Galvao (BRA)

Up to 59kg: Herbert Aceituno (ESA)

Up to 72kg: Juan Carlos Garrido (CHI)





FOR TABLE TENNIS

Female

Class 1-3: Marliane Amaral (BRA)

Class 4-5: Tamara Leonelli (CHI)

Class 6-7: Claudia Pérez (MEX)

Class 8: Florencia Pérez (CHI)

Class 9-10: Danielle Rauen (BRA)

Male

Class 1: Yunier Fernández (CUB)

Class 2: Luis Flores (CHI)

Class 3: Jenson Van Emburg (USA)

Class 4: Maximiliano Rodriguez (CHI)

Class 5: Elías Romero (ARG)

Class 6: Ian Seidenfeld (USA)

Class 7: Paulo Salmin (BRA)

Class 8: Luis Guarnieri (BRA)

Class 9: Tahl Leibovitz (USA)

Class 10: Claudio Massad (BRA)

Class 11: Thiago Simoes (BRA)





SHOOTING FOR SPORT

Mixed

R3 10m air rifle prone SH1: María Restrepo (COL)

P3 25m air pistol SH1: Gong Yanxiao (USA)