Hockey Canada's 13 members have elected the organisation's new volunteer Board of Directors, following a vote at the Hockey Canada 2023 Annual General Meeting in Montreal.

New directors Gillian Apps, Amanda Fowler, Corey Hirsch, Kristi Miller, Krista Outhwaite and Geoffrey Wong join Grant Borbridge, Jonathan Goldbloom and Marian Jacko, who were re-elected after serving on the organisation's interim board.

Taking over from Hugh L. Fraser, the board has appointed Goldbloom as chairman, a position he will hold for a three-year term. Goldbloom, a Montreal resident, was a member of the executive committee for the inaugural Beyond the Boards Summit and led Hockey Canada's recent presidential and chief executive officer search committee.

"I am very proud of the significant progress that our Interim Board has made in the areas of leadership renewal, sport safety, good governance, and financial transparency and accountability for Hockey Canada. We have a strong foundation to build on, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues and Hockey Canada's leadership team to continue to advance the sport that we love as Canadians," said Goldbloom.

Jonathan Goldbloom is the new Chair of the Board of Hockey Canada. HOCKEY CANADA

Borbridge and Outhwaite will also serve three-year terms, while Jacko, Miller, and Wong were elected to two-year terms and Apps, Fowler, and Hirsch to one-year terms.

As part of the new by-law changes, which were unanimously approved at a special general meeting in June 2023 to align with the recommendations of the independent governance review led by the Hon. Thomas Cromwell, C.C., the chair of the board will be appointed by the elected directors, rather than the previous practice of being elected by members.

"We welcome Jonathan as the new Chair of the Hockey Canada Board and look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure that hockey in our country embodies safety, excellence, and sport for all. The work accomplished by the outgoing Board, under the leadership of the Hon. Hugh L. Fraser, during its 11 months of service was significant, and we are grateful to each of the directors," said Katherine Henderson, President and Chief Executive officer of Hockey Canada

"To Hugh, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Julie Duranceau, David Evans, Marni Fullerton, and Andrea Poole, thank you for your incredible efforts to benefit our organization, which will continue to benefit hockey fans and participants", she added.