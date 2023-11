The 35th European Water Polo Championship already has a venue and date: January 2024, with the men's category taking place in Croatia and the women's event in the Netherlands. Finally, the Croatian Water Polo Federation and the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation reached an agreement to organize the continental event between the two institutions with just over a month to spare.

The cities of Dubrovnik and Zagreb will be the venues for the men's competitions, scheduled to take place from January 4 to 16, while Eindhoven has been chosen as the venue to host the best women's water polo in Europe, with dates set between January 5 and 13. In the European event, not only medals and the continental crown will be at stake but also spots for the Doha World Championship and the 2024 Paris Olympics, making the importance of the events particularly significant.





There is a reason for the decision for the event to take place in early January 2024, as explained by President Antonio Silva. "We were forced to postpone the European Championship in Netanya due to terrorist attacks against the Israeli people. In the interest of the athletes, I am pleased that we have been able to secure two excellent hosts, and I want to thank our federations in Croatia and the Netherlands for doing everything possible to make these championships happen." Josip Vardovic, Vice President, also thanked Croatia and the Netherlands for their willingness. "I also want to strongly thank the political authorities in both nations who stepped up to provide the necessary support and resources in very little time." Vardovic noted the readiness of all authorities to ensure that this competition could take place in a timely manner and guaranteeing very high levels of professionalism. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr. Andrej Plenkovic, for helping to guarantee enough resources for the use of two venues, just one year after Croatia organized the last edition of the European Championships, both for men and women, in Split." He did not forget the effort made by the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation "to obtain the support of local and national political authorities to ensure the hosting of this event."

There is only one wish left to express, and Vardovic himself put it out there: "Now we can look forward to great promotion of water polo in the Netherlands and Croatia."