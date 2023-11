South Korean golfer Amy Yang fired a final round of 6-under-par 66 to secure her fifth victory on the LPGA Tour and clinch the CME Group Tour Championship in the United States, a tournament with a two-million-dollar prize pool.

With $2 million at stake for the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship, Amy Yang delivered, shooting a final round of 6-under-par 66 to secure her fifth victory on the LPGA Tour, and the first in four years.

Amy Yang of Korea celebrates with the CME Globe trophy and her check during the trophy ceremony after winning the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The veteran golfer won her first LPGA event in the United States, breaking the tournament's 72-hole scoring record by four strokes. The 34-year-old Asian also became the oldest player on the LPGA Tour in the 2023 season, just two months older than Ashleigh Buhai when she won the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer earlier this year.





Entering the final round tied for the lead with Nasa Hataoka, Yang had a slow start with two pars in her first two holes before bogeying the par-4 hole 3. She then made a series of pars before reaching holes 7 and 8, where she made two birdies to turn -1 for the day and -22 under par for the tournament. It was Yang's back nine that propelled her to the solo lead, with three birdies and an eagle on holes 10-18.

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand poses with the Vare trophy, Amy Yang of Korea with the CME Globe trophy and Lilia Vu of the United States with the Rolex Player of the Year trophy after the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2023 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The now five-time winner birdied the 10th hole and made two pars on the next two holes before a significant leap in the standings on the 13th hole. From just 80 yards, Yang sank her second shot from the fairway to reach -25. It was the first hole where Yang exclusively held the lead. She made two more birdies on her last two holes to seal the victory, but it was her birdie on the 17th hole, a par-5, where she felt that winning the CME Group Tour Championship was possible.





Athletes Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka finished tied for second place at -24, while Lilia Vu finished in fourth place after a final round of 65. Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul secured fifth place.