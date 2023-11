The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has launched a new digital campaign - created by research, content and creative agency Redtorch - to raise awareness of the dangers of anabolic steroid use among young people aged 15-24.

Supported by fitness influencers from across Europe, WADA is inviting young people to join the Natural Training Movement because #NaturalIsEnough. The campaign will run from 20 November to 17 December.

The campaign features seven male and female creators from the UK, France, Germany and Spain. In a series of videos on Instagram and TikTok, each of them reveals the doubts they've had about their bodies and how they overcame them by training naturally.

The influencers invite their followers to share their workout content using the hashtag #NaturalIsEnough and direct them to the WADA website to learn more about the mental and physical dangers of anabolic steroids.

WADA wants to make everyone aware of the dangers of steroids. WADA

Social media puts immense pressure on young people to conform to unrealistic 'Love Island' body standards and the recent deaths of fitness influencers highlight a spiralling problem.

Influencer @lucydavis_fit said: "Fitness influencers who are secretly using steroids are setting unrealistic expectations for their followers. Today's culture puts pressure on young people to look bigger and win at all costs. I felt this massively as a young swimmer and unfortunately, many young people will turn to steroids for a quick fix. One of the main reasons for steroid abuse is the individual belief that they are not enough, not slim enough, not thin enough, not strong enough, not fast enough. But steroids can affect your physical and your mental health".

"We want to create a movement around training naturally. We want to show young people that fitness creators have body doubts too - but our goals should always be achieved by training naturally because #NaturalIsEnough," comments Matt Weiner, Redtorch Creative Director.