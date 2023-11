Rugby league 9s, judo, sailing, swimming, and weightlifting continue their activities on the second day of competitions in the XVII edition of the largest multi-sport tournament in Oceania, taking place in Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands.

Local athlete Jenly Tegu Wini secured the first Gold medals in Sol2023 in weightlifting and stood on the podium on the first day of the Pacific Games. On the second day of competitions, the host nation will have 12 medals at stake in events starting at 10 AM.

In Rugby league 9s, the women of Vanuatu played their first international rugby league match at the National Stadium against a strong team of Tongan women, also making their debut in their first Pacific Games. The women of Tonga and the men of Samoa caused significant upsets on day 1, defeating the reigning champions from Fiji in each of their competitions.

In swimming, there were debuts for the local athlete Nico Solodi, who swam in his first international encounter (200m breaststroke for men), and Olivia Borg from Samoa (100m butterfly for women), making her debut in her first Pacific Games. The second day of water competitions promises top-notch action with 8 medals at stake at the newly inaugurated Honiara Aquatic Center.

Judo will conclude its participation with medal ceremonies and thrilling matches at the SIFF Academy starting at 10 a.m. Additionally, sailing will continue with the second series of races at the DC Park, beginning at 10 a.m.

Archery will feature six different events in individual and mixed team categories starting at 9 a.m. at the DC Park. In team sports, aside from rugby 9s, football stands out with 4 major matches. Fiji and Tonga, facing each other in both men's and women's matches, will compete at the SIFF Academy and Lawson Tama Stadium, respectively.

There will also be action in basketball, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball. It is worth noting that these sports started early, entering their fourth day of competition in Sol2023. Men's and women's team tennis will conclude with medals at stake at the National Centre Tennis.