In addition to Brazil's outstanding performances in swimming, team sports have been taking the spotlight at the Para Pan American Games held in Chile. Canada excelled in wheelchair basketball, Argentina in Rugby 9s and Blind Football, and Brazil in CP (cerebral palsy) Football. In a thrilling wheelchair basketball match, Canada defeated Argentina (the reigning runner-up) 56-49, securing the top spot. In the other group, the United States and Colombia will determine the leader in Group B.





In the men's wheelchair basketball category, which grants a direct slot to Paris 2024 for the champion and two spots in the Olympic repechage for the other two medalists, all eight teams advance to the quarterfinals.

🏀🫢🇨🇦 MINUTOS CLAVES



Sufrido triunfo de Canadá🇨🇦 sobre Argentina🇦🇷 en #BaloncestoEnSillaDeRuedas



📌Los norteamericanos ganaron 56-49 un duelo que se definió en los minutos finales y que les permitió asegurarse el primer lugar del Grupo A.



📌Los norteamericanos ganaron 56-49 un duelo que se definió en los minutos finales y que les permitió asegurarse el primer lugar del Grupo A.





In the women's category, Argentina joined the United States in the semifinals by defeating Chile 60-21. Canada is almost assured of a spot in the semis, while the remaining semifinal will be contested between Colombia and Brazil.

In another highlight, Brazil defeated the United States 2-0 and remains undefeated in CP Football. Batista and Cardoso scored for the Brazilian team.

In the Blind Football category, the host country secured its first victory by beating Peru 2-0 with goals from Campos and Silva. Other results saw Brazil overcoming Colombia and Argentina defeating Mexico 4-0. Today, starting at 4 PM (local time), Chile will face Colombia, aiming not to settle for yesterday's triumph.

Francesco Perez from Peru during Blind football match Chile vs Peru at the Parapan American Games at Paralympic Sports Center in the National Stadium on November 20 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo: Andres Pina/Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 by Photosport)





In wheelchair rugby, Argentina defeated Chile 77-34 with the attentive presence of the host nation's President, Gabriel Boric. Meanwhile, Canada convincingly defeated Colombia 61-45 and will face the United States today at 4 PM (local time). Chile will confront Brazil, and Argentina and Colombia will close the day at 7 PM in the Chilean time zone. This discipline combines elements of rugby, basketball, and handball, with players competing in teams of four to pass the ball through the opposing team's try line. Contact between wheelchairs is allowed, used for blocking opponents and preventing their movement, requiring considerable strength and arm and upper body resilience.





🤩🇦🇷💫 CONTUNDENTE VICTORIA



Argentina arrasando sobre Chile en #RugbyEnSillaDeRuedas en los #JuegosParapanamericanos2023



📌El equipo albiceleste se impuso por 77-34. El presidente Gabriel Boric apoyó al equipo desde las tribunas.



📌El equipo albiceleste se impuso por 77-34. El presidente Gabriel Boric apoyó al equipo desde las tribunas.





In Boccia, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Canada have qualified for semifinals in different categories and await opponents from the playoffs scheduled for this Tuesday, the 21st. It's worth noting that Boccia medalists secure qualification for the Para Pan American Games in Paris 2024.





Regarding the overall performance of countries, the South American giant, Brazil, continues to dominate in Santiago 2023. As of the close of Monday, they led in almost all disciplines, winning 54 gold medals, 37 silver, and 33 bronze, with 27 of the 54 golds coming from Para Swimming.





The United States is solidifying its position in second place with 14 golds, 11 silvers, and 20 bronzes, while Colombia holds third place with 12 golds, 16 silvers, and 16 bronzes. Chile, having a great day (achieving 5 golds), surpassed Argentina to finish with 10, 11, and 7 medals