David Lappartient, UCI President, initiated the controversy currently surrounding cyclocross. The president announced a potential pressure tactic to prevent the top cyclocross stars from deciding to skip World Cup events, which diminishes their importance and quality.

Lappartient stated that if riders miss these events, it could prevent them from participating in the World Championships, the most significant event in winter cycling. Reactions were not long in coming. First was the Belgian Sven Nys, who, aside from being one of the most important cyclists in history, is the director of the Baloise Trek Lions team. Nys responded strongly on Wielerflits. "A bomb has been dropped". he added. "I think riders should have the right to make their own decisions. Especially when it comes to young riders because we're also talking about my own son. Many other riders make decisions and skip a World Cup now and then. I think that should be allowed, but it's a discussion we need to have at some point to optimize the sport. Anyway, none of this will happen this year. All we ask for is a consultation. This is largely a threat...".

David Lappartient, UCI President, initiated the controversy currently surrounding cyclocross. © Getty Images

Nys explained, "We will not let ourselves be pressured," clearly indicating that the officials have only thrown an idea into the air, and it will be the cyclists who assess the situation.

The UCI president openly pointed to Thibaut Nys, another big star in the specialty, and the rider responded without hesitation. "I'm not worried about that at all," he replied. "If necessary, I won't be competing in the World Championship," Nys declared to VTM. "I simply don't have that classification in mind for the World Championship. The result is that you choose race by race." Alongside him, most stars in the discipline—both male and female—skip races at some point to accommodate and prepare for other goals. The fundamental reason is that the number of events increased from 9 to 14, making it challenging for all riders due to the significant and numerous commitments of the top cyclists in the peloton. Their schedules are shaped by many interests, and in recent years, many of them have also become road racing stars, further increasing their commitments.