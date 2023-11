Cuban Sheyla Hernandez (+70 kg) and Yordani Fernandez (+90 kg) managed to claim gold medals in judo competition of the Para Pan American Games 2023 in Santiago.

The first day of the competitions brought four gold medals from four to Brazil. Olympian athlete Thiego Marques won the competition in the 60 kg weight category, Harley Pereira was the strongest in the 73 kg weight category.

In women’s competition Rosicleide Andrade and Lucia da Silva claimed the gold medals in 48 and 57 kg weight categories.

The second day of the competition could end in absolute dominance of Brazil’s team, as five more Brazilians went to the final. Marcelo Azevedo defeated his compatriot Arthur Cavalcante in the men's 90 kg weight category, and Rosicleide Andrade was stronger than Rocio Ledesma from Argentina in the women’s 70 kg weight category. But in the super heavyweight category Brazilian athletes faced strong resistance from Cuban rivals.

Sheyla Hernandez (from the right) with her coach after winning the gold medal in Para PanAmerican Games © IBSF

In women’s +70 kg weight category Sheyla Hernandez defeated Meg Emmerich and in men’s +90 kg weight category Yordani Fernández was stronger than Wilians Araújo. The cuban’s athletes triumph spoiled Brazil’s absolute dominance in judo’s competition. The Brazilians ended the competition with 6 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.