34-year- old Teddy Reiner will be a home crowd favourite in the Paris olympic games’ judo tournament.

The three time olympic champion aims for his fourth olympic gold in his homeland. Riner won his first olympic medal in Beijing in 2008, finishing third in the men's super heavyweight category. He was the strongest athlete in London and Rio de Janeiro, and in Tokyo he added one more gold in mixed team event and one bronze in individual competition.

“My goal is to win at the Olympics. I have to beat everyone, even the strongest athletes”, Riner told Tokyo sport. Earlier in this year he had won the IJF Grand Slam in Paris and hopes to repeat his success next year.

Also Riner spoked about a “surprise offer”, which he received from UFC.

“I have to concentrate on judo now”, said Riner, but also added that he can be interested in that offer in the future.