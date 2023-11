With today (Wednesday 22 November) marking just 100 days to go until the start of the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024, the Local Organising Committee has confirmed that the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA) will bring an exhibition to Glasgow.

The MOWA Indoor Athletics Exhibition at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24 will celebrate over 170 years of indoor athletics and will showcase the Museum's Indoor Athletics Collection of competition artefacts dating from the 1880s to 2023, it was announced during a visit by key World Athletics (WA) officials as part of the event planning process and to see for themselves the progress being made for themselves.



The exhibition includes clothing, footwear, equipment, trophies, and medals donated by more than 30 world champions and record breakers, with supporting video, photographs, and text. During the Championships, 1-3 March, visitors to the exhibition will even be able to use virtual reality headsets to enter the metaverse and explore MOWA's online 3D museum platform.

Located on the ground floor of the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow, there will be an opening ceremony on the evening of Friday 2 February. The exhibition will be free to attend and open all day from Saturday 3 February to Sunday 3 March inclusive, with exact opening times to be confirmed closer to the event.

Scotland's Laura Muir was one of the stars at the 2019 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow. © Getty Images

MOWA will be joined by Commonwealth Games Scotland, who will host The Team Scotland Exhibition on the first floor, celebrating 10 years since the team's success of the team at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The exhibition will focus on the stories of the Scottish athletes, as well as the memories of the officials, volunteers and spectators who were there. The atmosphere of the Games will be brought back to life through audio, visual and items representing iconic moments of the Games.

Announcing the Exhibition, Championships Director, Stuart Campbell said: "We are delighted to be working with MOWA to bring this exciting exhibition to Glasgow as part of our plans to activate the city for the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Glasgow has a proven track record of hosting major international events and is committed to using them to encourage participation in sport and physical activity, ensuring that the positive impact of the events benefits local communities".

"The exhibitions are centrally located, within walking distance of official hotels and key transport hubs, and we aim to create a real buzz in the city for everyone to get involved, whether they have a ticket to the event or not,", he added.

Proud to be involved, Jon Doig OBE, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Games Scotland, and Team Scotland's Chef de Mission at Glasgow 2014, added: "The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games have not only been a fabulous Games and a successful one for Team Scotland, they have also engaged the country in a way I have never seen before."

Glasgow hosted a spectacular European Indoor Championships in 2019. © Getty Images.

"Scottish athletes have delivered some of the greatest moments at both the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships, so we see this as a fitting opportunity to work with MOWA."

Christina McKelvie, Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development said: "We are delighted that we are now just 100 days away from the start of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Following the successful hosting of the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2019, this is the first time this event has been held in Scotland.

"It also comes soon after the recent successful delivery of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. This event will provide the perfect platform for the world's greatest athletes to showcase their supreme talent on our doorstep", she added.

It will be the third time the World Indoor Championships have been held in the country, after Birmingham in 2003 and 2018, and the first time in Scotland. Glasgow hosted the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 1990 and 2019 and, like the latter, the competition will again be held at the Commonwealth Arena, now called the Emirates Arena.