World Skate has announced a change in the final event of the Pro Tour, which is also a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in both Park and Street disciplines.

The competition was initially scheduled to take place in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) from January 7 to 21. However, both events will remain in the Arab country but will now be held in Dubai from February 25 to March 3 (Park) and March 3 to 10 (Street).

Regarding the second season of Olympic qualification, Shanghai, in the first instance, and Budapest, subsequently, will be the venues leading up to the Olympic Games in the French capital next summer. In this second qualifying phase, riders with the best results at the end of the world circuit, which will conclude, precisely, in January in Sharjah, will have the opportunity to qualify.

Shanghai (May 16-19) and Budapest (June 20-23) will be the chosen locations for these phases. © Getty Images

This date change only slightly impacts the results, as it will barely affect the participants' preparation or significantly alter plans and logistics since the country remains the same, with only the location changing. Shanghai (May 16-19) and Budapest (June 20-23) will be the chosen locations for these phases, featuring creative elements in an attractive format that will provide a glimpse of what we can expect at Place de la Concorde in Paris next summer. Shanghai and Budapest will serve as a preview for what this discipline will represent in Olympic competition, something novel and once again an advancement in the Olympic movement with the acceptance of a new sports category that stood out in the previous Olympic event for its appeal. Therefore, with just two months to go, riders already have the final Pro Tour event on their schedule as the Olympic key to Paris.