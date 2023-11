The super middleweight title will be on the line this Saturday with a truly fantastic bout between Benavidez 'El Monstruo' and Demetrius 'Boo Boo' Andrade.

The chosen venue is the Michelob Ultra Arena, and the interim WBC super middleweight belt will be up for grabs. Neither of the two has experienced defeat, and after several attempts, they finally lace up their gloves and face each other in the ring. For both, it is the fight that could change their course, but in Benavidez's case, it is even more crucial after being named the mandatory challenger by the WBC to fight Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs).

His victory will be a crucial step, as a loss to Demetrius could mean a setback in his career. Benavidez's record is 27-0, 23 KOs, and he returns to Las Vegas, where eight months ago, he defeated Caleb Plant in twelve rounds. In that fight, he defended his belt, which he will once again put on the line on Saturday. David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs) will now fight for the second consecutive time in Las Vegas and at the peak of his second consecutive PPV event.

Charlo's last fight. © Getty Images

For Andrade, on the other hand, it is not the first time stepping into a ring in Las Vegas, as he made his debut against Alber Herrera over a decade ago and won before time ran out. Andrade is an experienced boxer, an Olympian in Beijing 2002, and this will be the first time he fights against a rival who has been a world champion before.

Before, Charlo and José Benaviez

Before that, Jermall Charlo against José Benavidez Jr. More than two years, precisely 29 months, have passed since Jermall Charlo last fought. As a prelude to the main event, this coming Saturday's event at the Michelob Ultra Arena will have a special touch as the American boxer (32-0, 22 KOs) is an idol in the city of Nevada. His physical and personal problems prevented Charlo from stepping into the ring, and now he will do so in an event that promises to have it all. Charlo's opponent is José Benavidez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs), David's older brother, who will watch the fight from the dressing room before facing Demetrius.