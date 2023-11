Some 400,000 tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics will go on sale in the last week of November, organisers announced on November 22.

Paris 2024 is hoping to sell 10 million tickets in total for the July 26-Aug 11 Summer Games and has already sold 7.2 million, chief operating officer Michael Aloisio said.

“I don’t think any other organising committee had sold that many tickets so fast,” he added.

Most of the tickets are for Olympic sporting events, organizers said, adding that tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies are also available.

Olympic Phryges mascots pose for a photograph on the Alexandre III bridge with the Eiffel Tower in the background, © Getty Images

Paris 2024 has come under fire for the prices of some tickets but said on Nov 22 that a third of the newly issued tickets would be “under €50 (S$73)” across all disciplines apart from surfing.

Some 30,000 of the tickets available on Nov 30 will be for athletics sessions with another 24,000 for tennis.

The sale will start on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. on the official ticketing website. Tickets will be sold on a first come-first serve basis, without a lottery.

The most expensive tickets are 2,700 euros ($2,900) for the opening ceremony. The cheapest tickets are 24 euros ($26).

Tourists gather at Esplanade du Trocadero to watch the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. © Getty Images

Organisers are also looking to sell 2.8 million tickets for the Paralympics and said they would give details on the progress at the end of 2023.

“We’re happy with the way it started,” Aloisio said. “We need time for people to know who the athletes are and get into the groove.”

The 2024 Paris Games, which run from July 26-Aug. 11, will feature 32 sports and 48 disciplines across 37 sites. The Paralympics will then take place from August 28-September 8.