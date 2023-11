Brazil and its 50 golds in Para swimming. Argentina and its 3 golds for the day

The strong contender continues to march forward in Santiago 2023, surpassing 200 medals (93 golds, 50 of them in Para swimming), while Argentina had an excellent day with 3 golds and four records on the track.

The seventh day of competitions in Santiago 2023 continued with Brazilian supremacy, as anticipated. It is by far the best delegation in the Games (as it has been in the last four Parapan American Games). Para swimming is where they establish their significant lead in the medal tally. In this sport alone, they have accumulated 92 medals, 50 of them gold!





At the National Stadium pool, the South American giant concluded the day with three golds, including records. Gabriel Bandeira updated the Pan-American record in the 200 meters individual medley SM14 (intellectual disability) with a time of 2:10.59. His compatriot, Douglas Rocha, celebrated in the 50 meters freestyle S13 (visual impairment) with a new Pan-American record, clocking 25.56 seconds. He was followed by his compatriot Thomaz Rocha (26.06), and third was the Mexican Fernando Martínez (26.65). The Brazilian team closed the day in the Chilean capital with "pure samba" in the 4x100 meters mixed relay 34 points, winning with a time of 4:38.29.

Debora Borges of Brazil competes in the women's 200m medley SM14 heat 1 during the STGO 2023 Parapan American Games at the Parque Estadio Nacional Aquatic Center on November 22 in Santiago, Chile.(Photo Felipe PoGa /Parapanamericanos 2023 by Photosport).





Beyond the outstanding performance in Para swimming, Brazil has also achieved great results in Para athletics with 8 golds in two days (4 in the last day).





Argentina, which had been slipping in the medal tally, had an excellent day. The Murciélagos (the nickname for the Argentine Blind Football team) emulated what Messi and company did at the Maracanã and won the South American classic against Brazil with a goal from Maximiliano Espinillo. In the other football discipline, CP Football, the South American team thrashed Canada 10-0 at La Florida Bicentennial Stadium. In both disciplines, Argentina confirms itself as a candidate for gold.

Argentina’s Maximiliano Espinillo scores his gol against Brasil during Blind football match at the Parapan American Games at Paralympic Sports Center in the National Stadium on November 22 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto Felipe Zanca/Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 via Photosport)





Ezequiel Villa won the 200 meters in the T35 category, setting new American and Pan-American records with a time of 24.66. In the same event, Hernán Barreto also broke the record with a time of 25.89 (both have different disabilities).





In the T36 400 meters, Alexis Chávez set a new record with a time of 54.36, while in the T36 200 meters, Araceli Rotela recorded a new Pan-American and American mark with a time of 30.28. Thanks to these new medals, Argentina is in fifth place in the medal tally with a total of 68 medals: 13 gold, 19 silver, and 36 bronze.





Mexico, a two-time winner in the Pan American Games, despite losing supremacy due to Brazil's rise since 2007, always achieves successes. This time, Edgar Fuentes set an American record in the F54 javelin by surpassing the mark set by the Jamaican Alphanso Cunningham in Lyon in 2013. His great mark: 30.32 meters, achieved in his first attempt, surpassing the current world record holder (Minneapolis 2021), the American Justin Phongsavanh, who took silver with a throw of 29.41.

Peter Berry from United States during the men’s wheelchair basketball match for quarterfinals match 3 of the Parapan American Games Santiago 2023 at the Polideportivo of Estadio Nacional on November 22 in Santiago, Chile (Photo: Sebastian Nanco/ Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 by Photosport)





The United States reaffirmed their credentials as favorites and defeated Chile with an impressive 88-14 in Sports Complex 1 of the National Stadium, with 19 points from their star player, Jorge Salazar. On Friday, the 24th (12:45 local time), they will seek to surpass Argentina and reach the final to try to repeat the gold they won in Lima 2019.





In Para athletics, the day concluded with two new Pan-American records. In the men's T38 100 meters (cerebral palsy), the American Ryan Medrano won with a time of 11.20 seconds, breaking the record of the Brazilian Cavalcante Pinheiro. Afterward, he declared to the specialized press, "I feel fantastic. I have more energy after the race. I set a new record. Now I'm going for Jaydin (Blackwell, American record)," expressing his excitement.

Fernanda Da Silaba of Brasil during the 200m T47 semifinal 1 at the Mario Recordon athletic center at the Parque Estadio Nacional on November 22 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo Karin Pozo/Santiago 2023 by Photosport).





In the women's T38 400 meters (cerebral palsy), Colombian Karen Palomeque set a new Pan-American record with a time of 1:01.32. Her compatriot Katty Hurtado (1:02.97) and the Argentine Milagros del Valle González (1:07.48) completed the podium.