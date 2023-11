In a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates, 30 awardees from various sports fields in the UAE, the Arab world, and globally were recognized with the Mohammed Bid Rashid Al Maktoum (MBR) Creative Sports Award. Among them, international football and basketball were prominently acknowledged.

Among the awardees is Gianni Infantino, President of FIBA, who received the International Sports Personality Award for his transformative leadership. He introduced technologies such as Goal Line Technology and VAR to enhance game accuracy. His tenure prioritizes women's football, increases investment, and expands the World Cup Finals to 48 teams for global competitiveness. Infantino also supports youth football and fosters collaborations, envisioning football as a global unifying force.





In the same sport, Moroccan national football team coach Walid Al-Rakraki received the Arab Coach Award for leading his national team to the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final, making them the first African nation to achieve this feat, despite being appointed only two months before the tournament.





Another award was presented to Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad Al-Subah, who received the Arab Sports Personality Award for his outstanding contributions to sports development in Kuwait, the region, and Asia. Holding various leadership roles, including the chairmanship of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee and the Kuwait Football and Basketball Associations, he also led Kuwaiti delegations in international championships.





In the realm of basketball, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) received the International Organization Award for its impactful Youth Leadership Project, connected to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, promoting outstanding youth leadership and positive societal change.





During the award ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed, the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Award, stated: "Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Award continues its work based on the vision and directives of the wise leadership to create a better future for the sports sector not only in the UAE but in the Arab World and the entire globe too, through sponsoring and honoring creative athletes and encouraging all staff in the sports sector to develop the level of work toward promising creativity. MBR Creative Sports Award endeavors to attain the noble goals of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives to empower communities through sport."





This marked the 12th edition of the Award, with 545 nominees across individual, team, and corporate categories, representing a 33% increase from the previous edition. The number of awardees also rose to 30 winners, and a new category for Arab junior athletes was introduced, aligning with the long-term strategic vision of the leadership.