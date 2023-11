Wales-Finland, Israel-Iceland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina-Ukraine are the three pairings drawn on Thursday in Nyon. With this, the path is set for the teams seeking the three remaining spots in UEFA EURO 2024.

Thus, the bracket consists of three routes:

Route A involves a two-legged match between Poland, Estonia, Wales, and Finland. The winner of this group will proceed to play a semifinal and a final to secure one of the three spots.

Route B includes Israel, Iceland, Bosnia Herzegovina, and Ukraine. In this group, the process will be the same.

Route C consists of the teams Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, and Kazakhstan.





First, two-legged matches will be played, followed by the semifinals, which are already scheduled for March 21. The final is also fixed for March 26. The three winners from each final will directly earn a ticket to join the 20 teams that have already secured a place, in addition to Germany, which, as the host, has a guaranteed spot. In total, 24 countries.

Route C: The League C route was formed by three group winners from League C, Georgia, Greece, and Kazakhstan, as well as the second-place team from League C, Luxembourg. There was no draw, and the semifinals of Route C were determined as follows: a. Semifinal 1: Georgia - Luxembourg b. Semifinal 2: Greece - Kazakhstan

Italy, last winner in 2020. © Getty Imagges

Route B: Draw among the three second-placed teams from League B: Finland, Ukraine, and Iceland. The League B route consisted of two group winners from League B, Israel and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as two of the three second-placed teams from League B that entered the draw: Finland, Ukraine, and Iceland. Israel, as the top-ranked team in the group, was the host of Semifinal 1, and Bosnia-Herzegovina will host Semifinal 2. To decide which two teams joined the group winners from League B in Route B, a draw was conducted from a single pot containing three balls representing Finland, Ukraine, and Iceland. • The first ball was drawn.

If the team drawn first was Finland, it was assigned to Semifinal 2.

If the team drawn first was Iceland, it was assigned to Semifinal 1.

If the team drawn first was Ukraine, no team was assigned to Semifinal 1 or 2 until the second ball was drawn. • The second ball was drawn.

If the team drawn second was Finland, it was assigned to Semifinal 2.

If the team drawn second was Iceland, it was assigned to Semifinal 1.

If the second ball drawn was Ukraine, the team moved to Semifinal 1 if the first team drawn was Finland, or to Semifinal 2 if the first team drawn was Iceland. The semifinals of Route B were determined based on the draw results as follows: a. Semifinal 1: Israel - Ukraine/Iceland b. Semifinal 2: Bosnia-Herzegovina - Finland/Ukraine

Route A: The remaining team from League B completed the route. The third and final ball was drawn, and the team was assigned to Route A to occupy the last available spot from the pot. The League A route consisted of the two teams from League A that entered the draw, Poland and Wales, the second-placed team from League B that finished in third position (Finland, Ukraine, or Iceland), and Estonia from League D. No draw was required, and the semifinals of Route A were determined as follows: a. Semifinal 1: Poland - Estonia b. Semifinal 2: Wales - Finland/Ukraine/Iceland Twenty teams that are already qualified for the UEFA EURO 2024, to be played next summer, did not need qualification playoffs: Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, England, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Hungary, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey.