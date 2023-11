New Caledonia continues to lead the Sol2023 medal tally, and much of the credit goes to swimming. With 40 medals in the water and 16 golds with one day of aquatic competitions remaining, they hold a significant lead over their closest pursuers, Australia and Samoa, doubling the number of medals.

Crucial moments are unfolding in the thrilling Sol2023 Pacific Games. New Caledonia is ahead by 10 and 12 golds against their rivals (Australia and Samoa) in the overall standings, thanks largely to swimming, which contributed 16+14+10 golds.





This Thursday was another great night at the Sol2023 Pacific Games Aquatic Center. Two Pacific records were set, earning 24 medals. In the men's 50m butterfly, Ethan Dumesnil of New Caledonia secured gold with a time of 24.31 seconds, followed by Roberts (24.67) and Thibault Mary (24.86). In the men's 100m breaststroke, Tasi Limtiaco clinched the triple crown for the Federated States of Micronesia in Sol2023, clocking 1 minute and 3.60 seconds. New Caledonia's Alexandre Gane (1:05.36) took silver, and Micah Masei (1:05.80) of American Samoa claimed bronze.

More records tumbled on Thursday night in the pool at Sol2023. Photos: Micah Alvince, Pacific Games News Service





Earlier in the night, Wesley Roberts of the Cook Islands started with a new Pacific Games record, winning gold and setting a personal best in the men's 100m freestyle. He finished with a time of 50.05 seconds, replacing Stephane Debaere's record (50.44 seconds set in Port Moresby 2015). John William Dabin (50.62) won the silver, and his teammate Ethan Dumesnil (51.18) took the bronze. Roberts told the Pacific Games News Service, "I thought I could get close; my best time was below the record, but you still have to do it that night, and I managed to surpass my personal best, so it's the best time I've swum in the 100m freestyle, so it's also really special and exciting, and I'm happy to do it for the Cook Islands."





In the women's 100m freestyle, Olivia Borg (Samoa) won her third gold medal at Sol2023 with a time of 58.60 seconds. Malou Douillard (New Caledonia) took second place with a time of 58.83 seconds, and Anahira McCutcheon from Fiji (59.54) finished third. Borg then secured her second gold of the night and fourth of the Games in the women's 50m butterfly, clocking 27.83 seconds. New Caledonia claimed silver and bronze thanks to Lillie Freulon (28.01) and Douillard (28.30).





Sixteen-year-old Fijian Kelera Mudunasuoko won Fiji's first medal at Sol2023 on Monday and on Thursday secured her second gold in the Solomon Islands.





In the closing moments of the Pacific's premier swimming event, New Caledonia continued its record-setting streak with a time of 1 minute and 39.24 seconds in the 4x50m freestyle mixed relay. The New Caledonia team broke their own record set in Samoa 2019 (1:39.79). Fiji (1:39.88) took silver, and Samoa (1:40.76) claimed bronze.





In other sports such as volleyball, New Caledonia, PNG, Samoa, and Tahiti are making steady progress and are in the semifinals, with a double chance to win a medal. In football, the New Caledonia women couldn't overcome defending champions Papua New Guinea (PNG) and drew 2-2 at the SIFF Academy.

Tahiti’s only karate athlete, Kenly Cavanie, claimed a silver medal. Photos: Trevor Aiharia, Pacific Games News Service





Maintaining their supremacy in the games, New Caledoina won nine gold medals on the first day of the karate competition at the Sol2023 Pacific Games and will seek more medals today. Nouvelle-Calédonie coach Gregory Panne said, "We are very satisfied, but we were prepared for this; we trained a lot with our young athletes." "Winning nine gold medals is not enough, and we hope to win more in the next competition." This afternoon, they will strive for more glory starting at 4:30 PM at the SIFF Academy."