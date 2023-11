Almost a century after bobsleigh was recognised as an Olympic sport at the 1924 Winter Games, 96 years later at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, six disciplines were included in the Olympic programme (2-man bobsleigh, 2-woman bobsleigh, 4-man bobsleigh, women's monobob, women's skeleton, and men's skeleton).

More than ever! The new mixed skeleton event will be added at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina, marking a further step in the development of these disciplines.

Since 2012, the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) disciplines have also included Para Sports for athletes with disabilities. In May 2015, the IBSF was recognised by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as the International Federation for Para-Bobsleigh and Para-Skeleton with the corresponding rights and privileges. At the 2023 BMW IBSF World Championships on the natural ice track in St. Moritz (SUI), the Para Bobsleigh was included in the official programme for the first time.

Italy's Ivo Ferriani has been at the helm since 2010 and is only the fifth President of the Winter Olympic Sports Federation (IBSF) in its 100-year history, a clear sign of the stability and unity with which the Federation has worked.

It was also on his initiative that the federation changed its name from FIBT to IBSF at its Congress in Gent, Belgium, in June 2015. Since then, skeleton has also been represented by the federation

Lochner, one of the best at the moment. © Getty Images

The renaming also signals the spirit of optimism that Ivo Ferriani has inspired since his election as President in autumn 2010. Under the motto 'Slide into the future' and together with Heike Größwang as Secretary General, the former bobsleigh pilot and Olympic athlete streamlined the organisation of the umbrella association, pushed ahead with modernisation and marketing, and integrated the national associations more closely into the association's structures.

Under the aegis of Ferriani, who has been a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2016 and a member of the IOC Executive Board since 2018, the number of national associations has risen to 74 with more than 1,500 athletes. All five continents are represented.

To mark the anniversary, a 250-page book was published on 23 November, the exact date of the Federation's foundation, with well-known and lesser-known stories from 100 years of bobsleigh and skeleton. In the coming months, the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation will also look back on the history of the sport since its foundation in November 1923 with films and photos on the newly designed website ibsf.org and on social media channels at@ibsfsliding.