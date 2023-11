The vouchers, known as Sportvereinsschecks, have successfully contributed to attracting thousands of new members to clubs, thereby strengthening sports post the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraging physical activity.

The initiative, which circulated 150,000 vouchers, was completely exhausted this November. Priced at 40 euros, the strategy has contributed to increased attendance at sporting events and more people getting involved in club memberships and organizations. The funds raised will go towards financing joint initiatives and can make a significant contribution to strengthening sports in society. The 150,000 vouchers show that it is possible to motivate people to participate in sports activities and engage them in sports clubs.

The vouchers were used in all 16 federal states of Germany, with particular attention to the state of North Rhine-Westphalia with over 33,500, followed by Bavaria with almost 31,200 and Baden-Württemberg with over 22,800 Sportvereinsschecks used.

The vouchers were most popular in the age group of 27 to 40 years (35,000), followed by the age group of 41 to 60 years (32,000). In these age groups, women used the offer more often than their male counterparts (38,000 to 30,000). Also in the area of children and adolescents, 7 to 14 years old, 27,000 used a Sportvereinsscheck through a club. In the younger age groups up to 25 years, boys and young men are slightly ahead.

The Sportvereinsschecks are part of the ReStart program, funded by the Federal Ministry of the Interior and for the Homeland (BMI), and have been available for free to all sports enthusiasts since January 24, 2023. After the conclusion of the Sportvereinsschecks, there is another funding opportunity for sports clubs, regional and municipal sports associations.

Additionally, through the initiative Column 2 "Sports Days are Holidays," clubs can receive 1,000 euros in funding for (re)capturing members until December 18, 2023. Applications must be submitted by December 14, 2023. This could include, for example, a trial training session or an open day to present the club's offerings to interested individuals. The goal with this project, of which the organizers are satisfied, is to get people involved and gradually build the structure of the entities needed in different clubs to be able to carry out projects and ideas.