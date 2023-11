The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has released documents related to the narcotic tramadol, which is on the 2024 Prohibited List.

On 28th September, WADA published the 2024 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (Prohibited List), which was approved by the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) at its meeting on 22nd September 2023 and will enter into force on 1st January 2024. The Summary of Major Changes and Explanatory Notes for the 2024 Prohibited List compared to the 2023 Prohibited List were also published.

Nearly two months later, WADA has published updates regarding the narcotic tramadol, which has been added to the 2024 Prohibited List and will be prohibited in competition as of 1 January 2024. It's worth noting that the washout period for tramadol has been added to the 2024 Summary of Major Modifications and Explanatory Notes.

This washout period is set at 24 hours, based on the therapeutic use of tramadol. The washout period refers to the time from the last administered dose to the start of the In-Competition period (i.e., from 11:59 p.m. on the day before a competition in which the athlete is scheduled to participate unless a different period has been approved by WADA for a particular sport).

The TL25 Tramadol provides instructions for the analysis and reporting of tramadol findings in urine samples, including the establishment of a Minimum Reporting Level (MRL) applicable to the tramadol-free parent compound, which is the relevant target analyte to be monitored and confirmed in urine samples by WADA accredited laboratories.

In accordance with the International Standard for Laboratories, WADA's TLs provide specific guidance to WADA-accredited laboratories, WADA-approved Athlete Biological Passport laboratories and other interested parties on specific issues relating to the analysis, interpretation, and reporting of results for specific prohibited substances and/or prohibited methods or on the use of specific laboratory procedures.

All WADA-accredited laboratories are required to implement TL25 Tramadol from 1 January 2024. In addition, a contact mode for any inquiries is provided, and individuals are encouraged to contact WADA's Science Department at: [email protected].