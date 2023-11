Switzerland's project to host the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030 or 2034 has received a major boost with all of the country's sports federations voting in favour of the bid, confirming a shared ambition to move on to the next stage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), known as the 'targeted dialogue' phase.

The vote took place at the General Assembly of Swiss Olympic, the so-called 'Sport Parliament'. The Sport Parliament is made up of the 37 Olympic federations in Switzerland, 46 non-Olympic sports and 27 partner organisations. Swiss Federal Councillor Viola Amherd, Head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, the current Vice-President of the country and the future President (next year), was also present and expressed her strong support for the plan.

"I am fully convinced by this project with its new sustainable approach. It is a great opportunity for Switzerland, and also for the Olympic movement," said Viola Amherd.

Switzerland's plans aim to make the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games into a driving force for innovation, social cohesion and pride, with a positive impact on Swiss society as a whole.

Viola Amherd, current Vice President of Switzerland. SWISS OLYMPIC

In return, the country proposes to invest all its expertise and know-how in the organisation of winter sports, using only existing infrastructure, and to contribute to the further transformation of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

The Sport Parliament approved the Executive Board's request to propose entering into the next phase of dialogue with the IOC. This next phase, will be a collaborative one in which the current plans will be further developed by both parties.

"The delegates of the Swiss sports federations have sent a strong message of support for a project that could give a unique boost to Swiss sport as a whole and to our country," noted Swiss Olympic President Jürg Stahl.

Switzerland continues to make progress with its Olympic bid. SWISS OLYMPIC

The decision in favour of the project was unanimous. After a strong signal of support from the general public (67% in favour of the Games in a study published in October) and from the Swiss political arena, the option of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Switzerland has now also received a decisive boost from the entire Swiss sports family.

The IOC Executive Board will announce at the end of November which countries will enter the 'targeted dialogue' phase and the IOC plans to award the 2030 and 2034 Olympic Winter Games next summer at its season in Paris, France.