With two days to go, the Brazilian team is the best in the history of the ParaPan American Games.

The Brazilian team exceeded previous predictions and not only secured the first place in the 2023 Santiago Games but did so with a record number of medals. With 132 golds so far, they surpassed the totals of the past four games where they led and their own record of 123 golds achieved in Lima 2019.

Brazil's achievement in Santiago 2023 is impressive. With a long-term project, serious investment, and a Paralympic Committee that takes these games very seriously, Brazil defies all expectations (and records) and reaps 286 medals with two days left in the competition. Of these, 132 are gold, 75 silver, and 79 bronze in games that will be remembered throughout the entire continental America.





Since reaching the top in Rio de Janeiro 2007 (83 gold, 68 silver, and 77 bronze), they have not relinquished their privileged position in Paralympic sports throughout America, surpassing giants like the United States or Mexico. They have consistently improved in the medal standings, and the data speaks for itself: In Guadalajara 2011 (81, 61, 55), Toronto 2015 (109, 74, 74), and Lima 2019 (123, 99, 85), they led but always with a greater margin. In these games, they met their goal set in the Athletes' Village, "Podium every day."

Wanna Brito of Brasil during the final shot put F32/33/34 at the Mario Recordon athletic center at the Parque Estadio Nacional on November 24 in Santiago, Chile. (Foto de Javier Salvo/Santiago 2023 vía Photosport).





With two days to go, another record-breaker, albeit more modest, is the host country. Chile has surpassed 45 medals and now has 14 golds, thanks to the latest gold medal won by Francisco Cayuled in quad tennis SR. Much of this success is attributed to the support of the spectators, breaking attendance records. Athletes express their gratitude in interviews and on social media. To set an example, this afternoon's session is announced with 100 percent attendance, and tomorrow's is expected to be at 98%, with some spaces in Para badminton and PC football (with free admission, a significant audience is expected, especially with the grand final of the South American classic of global importance: Argentina Vs. Brazil at 14:30).

Francisco Cayuleff from Chile during the match in the wheelchair tennis mixed’s quad finals at the Parapan American Games at the National Stadium Tennis Sports Center on November 24 in Santiago, Chile (Foto: Dragomir Yankovic/ Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 via Photosport)







Among the exciting sports seen in the Chilean capital, Para cycling Track had all North American golds, except for Brazil, of course. In the women's B 1,000m time trial, the glory went to Hannah Chadwick-Dias (USA), in C 1-3 individual pursuit 3,000m to Melissa Pemble-Chubb-Higgins (CAN), while in C 4-5 individual pursuit 3,000m, the glory went to Samantha Bosco (USA).

Samantha Bosco from United States during Para cycling Track in the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games at Velodromo de Penalolen on November 24 in Santiago, Chile (Foto: Pepe Alvujar)/Parapanamericanos STGO 2023 via Photosport)





In the same event, but in the men's category: B 1,000m time trial: Michael Stephens (USA), C 1-3 individual pursuit 3,000m: Alexandre Hayward (CAN), while the only gold for South America was obtained by Lauro Moro Chamn (BRA) in C 4-5 individual pursuit 4,000m.





In adaptive tennis, Dana Mathewson lived up to expectations and took the gold against Angélica Bernal in the Central Court of the National Stadium. The 7th-ranked American in the world defeated the Colombian 6-3, 4-6, and 6-2. This medal could be crucial in the final battle for the second position (between the United States and Colombia, both with 44 golds each). Chilean Macarena Cabrillana took the bronze in women's wheelchair tennis.





In wheelchair tennis, in the men's doubles, the glory went to Argentina with the pair Ezequiel Casco/Gustavo Fernández, who lived up to expectations. The experience of the former world number 1 and multiple Grand Slam winner (Fernández) was vital for another medal for the albiceleste team (which now has 100, 21 of them gold).

Ezequiel Casco, Gustavo Fernandez, receives his medal after the match in the wheelchair tennis at the Parapan American Games at the National Stadium Tennis Sports Center on November 24 in Santiago, Chile(Foto: Dragomir Yankovic/ Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 via Photosport)





In para taekwondo, everything went to South America, but as in almost all competitions, with clear Brazilian dominance. The green and yellow team took 3 out of 4 golds thanks to the performances of Silvana Cardoso, Ana Silva, and Nathan Sodario, while the Argentines added one gold thanks to Juan Samorano (ARG) in the up to 70 kg category.





Finally, in Goalball, Canada took the gold in women's, while Brazil took it in men's.

Golbol final between Brazil vs Argentina at the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games at the Paralympic Sports Center of the National Stadium on November 24 in Santiago.(Foto: Christian Zapata/Parapanamericanos Stgo 2023 via Photosport)