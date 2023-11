Seventeen-year-old Ava Marie Ziegler, in a stunning performance, clinched the one-two for the United States, leaving Lindsay Thorngren behind and securing the NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan. In the men's category, Kagiyama Yuma dazzled with the highest score globally in the men's short program, surpassing Uno Shoma.

Against all previous predictions, young Ziegler crowned a remarkable weekend in Japan, claiming her first title in a Grand Prix of Figure Skating. Her compatriot, Nina Pinzarrone from Belgium, finished third.

Silver medallist USA's Lindsay Thorngren, gold medallist USA's Ava Marie Ziegler and bronze medallist Belgium's Nina Pinzarrone attend the medal ceremony for the women free skating during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Kadoma city of Osaka Prefecture on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)





Both 17-year-olds had an outstanding tournament. Lindsay Thorngren led after the short program a day earlier, against most expectations, including her own. While Thorngren finished third in the free program that afternoon (129.80), and Lee Hae-in dropped to sixth place (126.02), Ziegler, also 17, seized the opportunity to jump from fifth to first place (138.46). Ziegler finished with a total of 200.50, two points ahead of Thorngren (198.73). Nina Pinzarrone completed the podium with 194.66.





In the men's competition, Kagiyama Yuma (silver in individual and bronze in team events at Tokyo 2020) continues to ascend rapidly under his new coach, Carolina Kostner. He shone in the bustling port city on the island of Honshu, scoring 105.51. The local skater managed to outshine the two-time defending world champion and fellow medalist, Uno Shoma (100.20), by five points. Lukas Britschgi trailed far behind with 86.42.

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama competes in the men short program during ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating NHK Trophy in Kadoma city of Osaka Prefecture on November 24, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

Kagiyama was rightfully excited after one of the best performances of his career: "I skated as well as I could with the best program I could present at this moment. From start to finish, I was able to skate exactly as I do in training.