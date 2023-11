Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ontario, hosted a thrilling final of the 58th Canada Life Vanier Cup on Saturday as the Montreal Carabins took advantage of their role as favourites to defeat British Columbia's UBC Thunderbirds of 16-9.

The Vanier Cup is a post-season college football championship game that determines the national football champion in U Sports (formerly known as Canadian Interuniversity Sport). The game is historically the final between the winners of the Uteck Bowl (Montreal) and the Mitchell Bowl (UBC).

Montreal had reached the final with a 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in a semi-final they hosted, while UBC beat St Francis Xavier 47-17 in the other semi-final in Melbourne.

It was Montreal's second title, nine years after their first against a four-time champions UBC. However, they are still a long way behind Laval Roude et Or of Quebec City, the tournament's most successful team with 11 titles to the eight of the Western Mustangs (London, Ontario).

Senecal was the most valuable player in the final. CARABINS

The final was much more intense, as evidenced by the fact that there were only two touchdowns, both scored by the champions: an 18-yard run by Iraghi Muganda (2-0 to 9-0) in the first quarter and Jonathan Senecal (9-6 to 16-16) on a key play in the third quarter.

Senecal, a quarterback and business administration student, was the star of the afternoon, rushing for 221 of his team's 323 total yards to earn the Bruce Coulter Award as the Vanier Cup MVP. He had already won the prestigious Hec Crighton Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the season.

U SPORTS also announced that the Vanier Cup will be held in Regina in 2025 and in Quebec City in 2026. The next edition, the 59th, will also be held at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, where the home Queen's Gaels will be seeking for their fifth title after losing in the semi-finals in Ontario this season.