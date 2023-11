Caroline Ulrich, at the young age of 22, has already proven her readiness to compete on the world stage alongside elite athletes. In her second season as a U23 athlete, she secured victory in the first event of the 2023/24 World Cup season this weekend, with Tove Alexandersson (SWE) and Marianna Jagercikova (SVK) accompanying her on the podium.

Meanwhile, Oriol Cardona dominated all rounds and his semi-final, securing victory despite a near fall at the start of the final. Spanish skier Íñigo Martínez de Albornoz and French skier Thibault Anselmet claimed second and third places, respectively.

Oriol Cardona. © ISMF

A total of 54 women took to the start line on Saturday in Val Thorens on a cold and windy day, with five centimeters of fresh snow covering the slopes overnight. Almost all the favorites successfully advanced through the qualification round to compete in five heats. Caroline Ulrich, Celia Perillat-Pessey (FRA), Giulia Murada (ITA), Alessandra Schmid (GER), and Emily Harrop (FRA) won their heats, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming stages. The five advanced to the semi-finals along with Marta García Farrés (ESP), Lenna Bonnel (FRA), Tatjana Paller (GER), Ana Alonso (ESP), and Marianne.

In the men's category, the current Sprint World Champion, Oriol Cardona Coll (ESP), dominated, achieving a commanding victory even after a fall that could have been disastrous at the end. The young Spanish athlete made it clear from the beginning that he was the most dangerous man of the day, dominating the qualification round, his heat, semi-final, and the final. He faced no competition. Íñigo Martínez de Albornoz (ESP), Arno Lietha (SUI), Maximilien Drion du Chapois (BEL), and Matteo Favre (SUI) also won their heats and advanced to the semi-finals, joined by Thibault Anselmet (FRA), Robin Galindo (FRA), Iwan Arnold (SUI), Nicolo Canclini (ITA), Ot Ferrer (ESP), Pablo Giner (FRA), and Florian Sautel (FRA). This resulted in a total of four French, three Spanish, two Swiss, one Italian, and one Belgian athlete in the semi-finals.

Caroline Ulrich. © ISMF

In the final, Oriol Cardona provided a moment of suspense by slipping at the start and falling behind the other five men. However, he quickly caught up, and by the time they reached the stairs, he was already leading the group. Cardona started the descent alone, and no one could catch him. Martínez claimed the silver medal, and Anselmet secured the bronze after a penalty was applied to Robin Galindo, who ultimately finished in fifth place. Iwan Arnold took fourth place, and Arno Lietha closed out the top six.