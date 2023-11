The International Boxing Association (IBA) and the government of Japan deepened their understanding this week with a meeting in Tokyo between Umar Kremlev, President of the IBA, and Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan.

The meeting served to explore a broad spectrum of collaboration, with a special emphasis on sports development, particularly in the field of boxing.

President Kremlev highlighted the ongoing commitment to strengthen prize money in IBA championships, recognizing its role not only in motivating athletes but also in advancing the global stature of boxing. Providing better resources, infrastructure, and measures for boxing will attract young practitioners, creating a stronger foundation for the future. Discovering athletes' talent and bringing them in will maximize their achievements and ensure they are rewarded.

Kremlev expressed the desire for Japan to host the IBA World Boxing Championships in the future. © IBA

One idea that emerged in the meeting between the two leaders was President Kremlev's strong desire to host the prestigious IBA World Championships in Japan, a development that could mark a significant milestone in the sport's continued growth. Both parties emphasized the crucial role of sports as a catalyst for strengthening international relations and fostering cultural exchange.

On the other hand, both Nishimura Yasutoshi and Umar Kremlev were accompanied by Sewonrets Okazawa, World Champion and participant in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The boxer will be one of the protagonists on December 9, 2023, at the IBA Champions' Night in Dubai. President Kremlev extended his sincere best wishes to Sewonrets Okazawa, who will proudly represent Japan at the upcoming event, for which everything is already prepared.