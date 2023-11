From today until Saturday, December 2nd, the Pan American Ultimate WFDF 2023 Championship will take place in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The innovation: There will be 31 games broadcast live, many of them in bilingual format (Spanish-English).



With over 80 teams in six divisions, the main tournament in the Americas, the Pan American Ultimate Championship (PAUC) WFDF 2023, will be contested in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from November 28th to December 2nd.



A total of 13 countries will be represented by their 84 teams during the 5 days of intense matches in the Central American Caribbean. Nearly 1800 players will enjoy 5 days of a growing sport where the emphasis is not only on winning but also on enjoying the moments lived with people and cultures in a friendly and camaraderie-filled atmosphere that is so prominent in ultimate.

31 games are scheduled to be streamed from PAUC this year, including all six divisional finals. pic.twitter.com/Z25V5drfol — WFDF (@WorldFlyingDisc) November 26, 2023



A total of 6 divisions will compete on 19 courts in the tournament organized jointly by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) simultaneously at Los Establos Polo Fields in Cap Cana. These divisions are Open, Women’s, Mixed, Master Open, Master Women's, and Master Mixed. The opening match will be contested by Danger Noodle and Avalon in the mixed category at 8:30 local time.