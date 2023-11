80 female and 131 male players will compete in five categories: women's and men's singles, women's and men's doubles, and mixed doubles starting tomorrow at the 2023 Teqball World Championships, held in Bangkok. It will be the first time it is organized outside of Europe and will undoubtedly break all records.

211 players will participate, representing a record number of countries, 61. In addition, this year's championships set a record number of total matches, 404. A record number of 126 matches will be broadcast (including two gala matches), of which twenty-four of them will be aired. Besides Australia and Oceania, all continents are represented.

The distribution will be as follows:

Women's singles: 38 players.

Men's singles: 55 players.

Women's doubles: 27 pairs.

Men's doubles: 55 pairs.

Mixed doubles: 38 pairs. Germany is the most represented country with 8 players, while Brazil and Hungary each have 7 players.





Bangkok will be the protagonist of a spectacular world championship. ©

The field is filled with previous world champions, European champions, and African Beach Games winners, so the level will be extremely high. In at least two different categories, new world champions will be crowned. Neither the women's doubles nor the mixed doubles titleholders qualified, so the throne is up for grabs.

In the former, it is easy to imagine that the Thai duo of Suphawadi Wongkhamchan and Jutatip Kuntatong will go all the way as they have yet to lose a match in 2023. However, the Americans (Carolyn Greco & Kimberly Baker), the Brazilians (Ester Viana Mendes & Vania Moraes da Cruz), the Hungarians (Petra Pechy & Nora Vicsek), the Romanians (Kinga Barabasi & Tunde Miklos), and the Polish team (Alicja Bartnicka & Zaneta Cygora) are also contenders for medals. They are the favorites for the top positions.

The mixed doubles competition could be the most tightly contested. The Thais (Wongkhamchan & Phakpong Dejaroen) are strong candidates here too, but it is almost impossible to name a clear-cut favorite. Moraes da Cruz & Leonardo Lindoso de Almeida have won back-to-back silvers in the past two years. We also have the WR leader in Csaba Banyik and his partner, Krisztina Acs from Hungary, the French team of Amelie Julian & Hugo Rabeux, the European Games bronze medallist from Poland, Bartnicka & Marek Pokwap, and the 2019 bronze winners Serbians (Maja Umicevic & Nikola Mitro), just to name a few of the probably most stacked field.

In the men's doubles, it would take a significant surprise not to see the three-time champion Serbian duo of Nikola Mitro & Bogdan Marojevic make the finals. The same can be said about Hungarians Banyik & Balazs Katz, who only lost two matches in the previous 15 months. African Beach Game winners Yassine and Youssef Sahli could be dark horses, and do not count out Rodrigo Bento Medeiros and Matheus Ferraz, or Phakpong Dejaroen and Boonkoom Tipwong.





Women's singles champion Carolyn Greco has had a bumpy year, so it is her chance now to end it on a high note. It will not be easy though; she will be challenged by European champion Kinga Barabasi, 2nd-placed Amelie Julian, 3rd-placed Nanna Lind Kristensen, multiple WC medal-winner Rafaella Fontes, Hungarian Zsanett Janicsek, and fan-favorite Jutatip Kuntatong.

Romanian Apor Gyorgydeak is the player who has the target on his back in the men's singles. He is the reigning World and European Champion and has not lost a game in recent memory. But four-time champion Adam Blazsovics (Hungary) and four-time WC medallist Adrian Duszak (Poland) will do their best to dethrone the current king.

The top two players will go through from the group stage to the knockout Stage. Local television station MONO29 exclusively broadcasts the matches live, while FITEQ's YouTube channel streams a record number of matches with 126 games.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, will be in the Bangkok Arena on December 2 and 3 to participate in a gala match as well as a meet and greet for fans.

The championships are being held at two venues:

From November 29 to December 1 at Hua Mak Arena with the group and knockout stage.

December 2 and 3 at Bangkok Arena with semifinals, bronze medal games, and finals."