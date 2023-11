The Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korean Paralympic Committee (KOC) and the BDH Foundation of Korea. This agreement outlines the implementation of sports programs and activations for the regional development of Paralympic sports, aiming at mutual benefits for all parties involved.

Within the framework of the 2023 Santiago Parapan American Games, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed among the BDH Foundation of Korea, the Korean Olympic Committee (KOC), and the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC). The document defines the respective roles and responsibilities of the parties, mutual consultations, and the joint development and implementation to be carried out.





Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the parties have agreed to work closely to establish a basic framework for cooperation and fundamental relations. The Korean Paralympic Committee (KOC) and the BDH Foundation have committed to exchanging experiences and deepening cooperation to advance the Paralympic Movement throughout the Americas and the Caribbean.





Among other activities, official meetings, visits, and participation in events will take place, along with the exchange of knowledge and experiences in the development of high-performance sports for athletes in the Americas, the Caribbean, and Korea, with a focus on regional training for technical officials and classifiers. The agreement also includes the transfer of knowledge and experience in sports policy formulation, physical education, infrastructure, and marketing, as well as the formation of national teams and youth teams.





In addition to these significant exchanges, the KOC and the BDH Foundation will receive support from the APC to access winter and summer training centers in the Americas. Professional skills and knowledge exchange will be promoted to develop and advance academic and scientific research in various sports fields.





The American Paralympic Movement will also benefit from training exercises in Korea, involving the participation of Korean coaches and technical officials to support the development of workshops for coaches and athletes. Under the MOU, the Americas Paralympic Committee will receive sports equipment and access workshops or capacity development seminars aimed at developing countries in the Americas and the Caribbean.