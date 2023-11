FIBA has officially announced the host cities for two of the three Olympic Qualifying Tournaments (OQTs) for the FIBA 3x3 basketball event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, following its remarkable debut in Tokyo three years ago.

Utsunomiya, Japan, will host the FIBA 3x3 UOQT 2 from 3-5 May, while Debrecen, Hungary, will host the FIBA 3x3 OQT from 23-26 May. These tournaments will see top teams from around the world compete for coveted places at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Alex Sanchez, FIBA 3x3 Managing Director, said: "Utsunomiya and Debrecen have a long history of hosting 3x3 events. We would like to thank Mayor Sato of Utsunomiya City for his invaluable contribution to the sport, as well as Debrecen and the Hungarian Basketball Federation for their continued support.

"Hosting an Olympic qualifying tournament is always a great honour. It is another great sporting diplomatic success for Hungary. We see FIBA's decision as a recognition of our activities in the 3x3 discipline and Debrecen's high level of hosting experience," stated Peter Bodnar, Secretary General of the Hungarian Basketball Federation.

The USA will defend its women's title in Paris. © Getty Images

"We are very honoured that FIBA has chosen the city of Utsunomiya to host the OQT. As one of the leading 3x3 cities in Japan, we are very excited about this great opportunity. We look forward to hosting this event together with the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Utsunomiya Opener 2024 to be held in April," commented Eiichi Sato, Mayor of Utsunomiya.

Qualification process:

The selection process for teams competing in the OQTs was based on the FIBA 3x3 Federation Ranking as of 1 November 2023. The top three countries per gender secured their places at the Olympic stage in a thrilling culmination of qualifying events.

The highly anticipated 3x3 Olympic event will take place from 30 July to 5 August 2024, at the iconic Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris. This historic location, close to landmarks such as the Grand Palais, the Champs-Elysées, and The Louvre, is the perfect backdrop for this electrifying competition and will be the epicentre of the dynamic 3x3 atmosphere during the Games.

The men's team from Latvia and the women's team from the USA won the inaugural 3x3 Basketball gold medal at Tokyo 2020, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming 3x3 Basketball competition at Paris 2024.