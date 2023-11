The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has already set dates for the Finals of the XVII Women's Softball World Cup, the first to be played with the new two-stage format

The Italian Baseball Softball Federation (FIBS) will host the tournament in Castions di Strada, in the northeastern Friuli Venezia Giulia region, from July 15 to 21, 2024. Four games per day are scheduled from July 15 to 19 before the World Championship Final and the Bronze Medal Game take place on Saturday, July 20. Japan, ranked as the second-best team in the world, will face Australia, ranked tenth, in the opening game on July 15. After the Opening Ceremony, scheduled at 19:30, hosts Italy, ranked sixth in the world, will play against China, ranked fifteenth.

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has already set dates for the Finals of the XVII Women's Softball World Cup. © WBSC

The eight participants in the Finals qualified through the World Cup's Group Stage, which took place earlier this year. The United States, ranked as the best team in the world, and Australia secured a Finals ticket from Group A, hosted by Ireland from July 11 to 15, 2023. Puerto Rico, ranked third, and the Netherlands, ranked eighth, advanced through Group B, hosted by Spain from July 18 to 22, 2023. Japan and Canada reached the Finals through Group C, hosted by Italy from July 22 to 26, 2023. Italy (Group C) and China (Group B) advanced as the best third-place finishers.

The eight National Teams are split into two groups for the Finals. The hosts, Italy, will face Canada, China, and the United States in Group A. Group B includes Australia, Japan, the Netherlands, and Puerto Rico. After a group round-robin, the top two finishers of each group advance to the Super Round, while the number three and four teams will compete in the Placement Round. The number one and two seeds after the Super Round will then compete in the World Championship Final. The number three and four finishers will play for bronze.

Start times for the Super Round, Placement Round, and Finals will be announced at a later stage. The United States is the current world champion, having won the last three world titles. They obtained their latest title at the 2022 World Games.