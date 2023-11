It was heartbreaking for Armenia’s Alik Ktshoyan (63 kg) to receive a caution in the 3rd round that cost him a place in the semifinals. Referee Chokri Aridhi from Tunisia stopped the fight and cautioned the Armenian boxer for holding his opponent Khikhmatillo Ulmasov from Uzbekistan, and at the end of the bout 4 judges gave a minimal advantage to Ulmasov.

But it was the last defeat of Armenian boxers in the afternoon session. A little bit earlier Aren Kharatyan (52 kg) defeated Hungary’s Peter Benedek by unanimous decision.

Argishti Hakobyan (66 kg) lost the first round to Croatian Matija Berend, but came back with authority and took the next to round to win by unanimous decision and walk to the semifinals.

Albert Harutyunyan’s (75 kg) victory was more impressive. The young athlete survived two knockdowns in the first round against Kazakhstan’s Igor Solovyev, but managed to recover and came back strong in the next two rounds. Eventually four of the five judges gave a minimal advantage to Harutyunyan who advanced to the next round.

And finally Tigran Khachatryan (+80 kg) closed the fight against Croatia’s Sime Cerina with a knockout in the second round.

It was not the best afternoon for the Russian men’s team, as 2 of their 4 representatives lost their fights. Maksim Chaplygin (52 kg) lost to Amantur Dzhumaev from Kyrgyzstan by split decision. Everybody was looking forward to the fight between John Maher from the Republic of Ireland and Zakhar Bespalov from Russia in the men's 63 kg weight category. But Maher seemed too strong for the opponent. His punches were heavy and the referee stopped the fight at the end of the first round. Bespalov’s teammate Vladimir Dranko (75 kg) overcame Hungary’s Sandor Varadi and won by unanimous decision.

The evening session brought more joy to the home crowd, when Vagharshak Keyan (48 kg) and Samvel Siramargyan (70 kg) won their quarterfinal fights against Rida Al-Tamimi from Denmark and Rahul Kundu from India respectively. And only Tigran Makichyan (57 kg) lost his fight to Russia’s Platon Kozlov.

One of the surprises of the tournament Amanollah Sahak (57 kg) from Afghanistan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Irish boxer Patrick Kelly. Another strong performance displayed Albanian Adam Maca who stopped Belarus' Tsimur Siankevich winning the fight by technical knockout in the second round. Sahak and Maca will now face each other in the semifinals.

In the women's competition two Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals in the afternoon session. Vini Vini (57 kg) didn’t even fight for it, as her opponent from Trinidad and Tobago didn’t come to the ring. Akansha Phalaswal (70 kg) defeated Uzbekistan’s Rayhona Kurbonbeova. The evening session brought another three wins for Indian girls, as the Indian women’s team stayed perfect on the day 7. Nisha Nisha (52 kg) defeated Grace Conway from the Republic of Ireland, Kritika Wasan (75 kg) won her fight against Mexico’s Yamilet Melendez by knockout., Sachin Sathe didn’t give any chance to Russia’s Maria Kazakova, winning the fight by knockout.

The semifinal pairs formed after the day 7

Women’s 52 kg



Nisha Nisha (India) - Diana Sikstus (Russia)

Women’s 57 kg

Ouriana Kantzari (Greece) - Vini Vini (India)

Sevara Mamatova (Uzbekistan) - Anastasia Taratynova (Russia)

Women’s 63 kg

Alina Kudaigenova (Kazakhstan) - Sachin Sathe (India)

Siofra Lawless (Republic of Ireland) - Ana Khvedelidze (Georgia)

Women’s 75 kg

Flora Budai (Hungary) - Ekaterina Frolova (Russia)

Kritika Wasan (India) - Maftuna Yangieva (Uzbekistan)

Women’s 70 kg

Eliza Sopterean (Romania) - Elizaveta Taimazova (Russia)

Mary Mcdonagh (Republic of Ireland) - Akansha Phalaswal (India)

Men’s 48 kg

Vagharshak Keyan (Armenia) - Nygman Nygmet (Kazakhstan)

Sikander Sikander (India) - Emal Hamdam (Germany)

Men’s 52 kg

Yanko Iliev (Bulgaria) - Aren Kharatyan (Armenia)

Oscar Grodzicki (Poland) - Amantur Dzhumaev (Uzbekistan)

Men’s 57 kg

Platon Kozlov (Russia) - Dilerbek Sadirov (Kyrgyzia)

Amanollah Sahak (Afghanistan) - Adam Maca (Albania)

Men’s 63 kg

Khikhmatillo Ulmasov (Uzbekistan) - Derlys Martinez (Ecuador)

Emmanouil Fotiadis (Greece) - John Maher (Republic of Ireland)

Men’s 66 kg

Akbar Ahmadov (Uzbekistan) - Argishti Hakobyan (Armenia)

David Torres (Mexico) - Ivan Siniak (Belarus)

Men’s 70 kg

Norbek Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) - Samvel Siramargyan (Armenia)

Festim Nimani (Germany) - Fabian Urbanski (Poland)

Men’s 75 kg

Yolber Bandomo (Spain) - Albert Harutyunyan (Armenia)

Sahil Sahil (India) - Vladimir Dranko (Russia)

Men’s +80 kg

Tigran Khachatryan (Armenia) - Hemant Sangwan (India)

Ian Bogdanov (Russia) - Islam Salikhov (Uzbekistan)

The most representatives in the semifinals have India and Russia - 17. India is the absolute leader in women’s competition with 12 semifinalists. Uzbekistan has 11, Armenia and Kazakhstan have 10 representatives in the semifinals. Armenia and Russia have the most representatives in the men's competition - 9. The semifinal fights will take place on December 1 with two sessions.