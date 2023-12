In light of the Parisian Police's detailed plan regarding their strategic security approach for the XXXIII Olympic Games, scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 11 in Paris, left-wing politicians express dissent, viewing it as contrary to individual freedoms.

The Chief of Police in Paris has outlined significant security measures for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, leading to protests from left-wing political groups who consider it an attack on civic freedoms.





Among the security measures, Laurent Nunez told Le Parisien that residents living near the Olympic venues will need to request a QR code allowing them to pass through police barriers. They must also register any visitor wishing to observe the action from their balcony, window, rooftop, or even from a houseboat. Everyone entering the special Olympic security period must provide sufficient reasons (going home, to a hotel, or having tickets for activities).





As is the case with any event of this magnitude (an estimated 15 million visitors with only 500 at the Opening Ceremony), there will be changes to traditional transportation systems, including bus route changes, street closures (or openings for games personnel, athletes, or security personnel), and closed metro stations.

On July 26, 2024, for the first time in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, the opening ceremony will not be taking place in a stadium. The parade of athletes will be held on the Seine, with boats for each national delegation. Wending their way from east to west the parade will come to the end of its 6 km route in front of the Trocadéro, where the remaining elements of the Olympic protocol and final shows will take place. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)





Faced with these security measures, left-wing and some centrist politicians disagree, interpreting them as a violation of freedoms. Some of the strongest statements include, "These measures are the hallmark of a state of emergency," said centrist deputy Philippe Bonnecarrere.





Senator Nathalie Goulet, also centrist, stated that the measures were "an attack on freedoms." The required QR code "involves collecting and storing data," she said, demanding an explanation from the government regarding data protection.





"This is scandalous, even worse than we feared," said far-left deputy Eric Coquerel. Another left-wing deputy remarked, "The Olympic Games will have a freedom-killing taste," said Damien Maudet, another left-wing deputy.





In the face of this, one must ask: Is national and collective security at an event where the eyes of the world are watching prioritized over individual freedoms? In turbulent times, ensuring the safety of athletes, officials, and the public is a priority despite causing inconvenience to others.





A historical paradox, precisely where the ideas of freedom and limiting governing power were born (after the 18th-century French Revolution), will be the epicenter to determine how much individual freedom or rights are relinquished in pursuit of collective liberties and benefits. Balancing this is the goal of every modern society.