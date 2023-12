The eighth day of the 2023 IBA World Junior Championships in Yerevan brought many emotions to the participants, as some of them secured their places in the finals, and the others will go home with bronze medals. The semifinal fights were full of exciting moments, great punches and mixed emotions.

India continues his brilliant performance so far in this competition. Their boxers were absolutely dominant in women’s competition, but the men’s team also produced some decent results. 17 boxers from India stepped to the ring in the semifinals, and 13 of them defeated their opponents. They will have 9 representatives in the women’s finals, and 4 representatives in the men's competition. Russia also had 17 participants in the semifinals, but eight of them will go home with bronze medals. The Russian women’s team also were great today, as six of them managed to reach the finals.

Armenia will have only one representative in the women’s finals, but their men’s team was spectacular on day 8, as eight of their nine representatives claimed a victory and walked to the finals. Only Tigran Khachatryan (+80 kg) lost his fight to Indian Hemant Sangwan.

One of the most spectacular boxers of the tournament John Maher (63 kg) from the Republic of Ireland faced some difficulties in the semifinals against the Greeck Emmanouil Fotiadis, but eventually 3 judges from 5 gave the victory to the Irish boxer. One of the biggest surprises of the tournament Afghan boxer Amanollah Sahak ended his journey by losing to Adam Maca. The Albanian boxer was so dominant in all three rounds, that one of the judges gave him the victory in each round 10-8. Maca’s opponent in the final fight will be Platon Kozlov from Russia, who like Maca, didn’t give a chance to his rival.

Adam Maca (Albania) celebrating his victory © IBA

Tomorrow the boxers will take a small break. In the morning the weigh-in of the finals will take place. The women’s competition finals will be held on December 3, the men’s finals on December 4

All the results of the semifinal fights

Women’s competition

46 kg

Maftuna Musurmonova (Uzbekistan) df Claudia Alcaniz (Spain) 5-0

Anastasia Tiunina (Russia) df Neha Lunthi (India) 4-1

48 kg

Payal Payal (India) df Sila Bibolsynkyzy (Kazakhstan) 5-0

Heghine Petrosyan (Armenia) df Sin-Ai Shen (Taipei) by knockout in the first round

50 kg

Snezhana Kuznetsova (Russia) df Gaukhar Zarden (Kazakhstan) 5-0

Maria Georgopoulou (Greece) df Paro Pari (India) 4-1

52 kg

Farinoz Abdulloeva (Tajikistan) df Aisha Sariyeva (Kazakhstan) 4-1

Nisha Nisha (India) df Diana Sikstus (Russia) 4-1

54 kg

Amisha Kerketta (India) df Rocio Trigos (Romania) 5-0

Sydyk Ayazhan (Kazakhstan) df Zuzanna Golebiewska (Poland) 5-0

57 kg

Vini Vini (India) df Ouriana Kantzari (Greece) 5-0

Sevara Mamatova (Uzbekistan) df Anastasia Taratynova (Russia) by knockout in the first round

60 kg

Tolganay Kassymkhan (Kazakhstan) df Nana Pipia (Georgia) 4-1

Kira Leonova (Russia) df Milka Khalifi (Tunisia) 5-0

63 kg

Sachin Sathe (India) df Alina Kudaigenova (Kazakhstan) 5-0

Siofra Lawless (Republic of Ireland) df Ana Khvedelidze (Georgia) by knockout in the second round

Siofra Lawless (Republic of Irlenad) © IBA

66 kg

Aisulu Mukhit (Kazakhstan) df Anastasia Gribanova (Russia) 5-0

Amalia Tugui (Romania) df Nidhi Dhull (India) 5-0

75 kg

Maftuna Yangieva (Uzbekistan) df Kritika Wasan (India) by knockout in the third round

Ekaterina Frolova (Russia) df Flora Budai (Hungary) 5-0

70 kg

Elizaveta Taimazova (Russia) df Eliza Sopterean (Romania) 5-0

Akansha Phalaswal (India) df Mary Mcdonagh (Republic of Ireland) 5-0

80 kg

Anna Buzuleva (Russia) df Kuralay Yeginbaikyzy (Kazakhstan) 5-0

Megha Sheokand (India) df An-Chi Tseng (Taipei) by knockout in the third round

+80 kg

Prachi Tokas (India) df Maria Osipova (Russia) by knockout in the first round

Sobirakhon Shakhobiddinova (Uzbekistan) df Zaineb Sammar (Belgium) by knockout in the first round

Men’s competition

46 kg

Islam Magomedov (Russia) df Hyeonmin Lee (Korea) 5-0

Arno Darchinyan (Armenia) df Adburakhmon Makhmudjonov (Uzbekistan) 4-1

48 kg

Vagharshak Keyan (Armenia) df Nygman Nygmet (Kazakhstan) by knockout in the second round

Emal Hamdam (Germany) df Sikander Sikander (India) 5-0

50 kg

Tigran Ovsepian (Armenia) df Dominik Gombai (Hungary) by knockout in the second round

Angel Dimitrov (Bulgaria) df Khusan Kokhkhorov (Uzbekistan) 3-2

52 kg

Aren Kharatyan (Armenia) df Yanko Iliev (Bulgaria) 5-0

Amantur Dzhumaev (Kyrgyzstan) df Oscar Grodzicki (Poland) 5-0

54 kg

Jatin JAtin (India) df Pavel Kondrashov (Russia) 4-1

Nurassyl Tulebek (Kazakhstan) df Przemyslaw Soczowka (Poland) 4-1

57 kg

Platon Kozlov (Russia) df Dilerbek Sadirov (Kyrgyzia) 5-0

Adam Maca (Albania) df Amanollah Sahak (Afghanistan) 5-0

60 kg

Firozjon Sadullaev (Uzbekistan) df Akaki Basaria (Georgia) 5-0

Andranik Martirosyan (Armenia) df Mohamed Zeadeh (Jordan) by knockout in the second round

63 kg

Khikmatillo Ulmasov (Uzbekistan) df Derlys Martinez (Ecuador) 5-0

John Maher (Republic of Ireland) df Emmanouil Fotiadis (Greece) 3-0

66 kg

Argishti Hakobyan (Armenia) df Akbar Ahmadov (Uzbekistan) 4-1

Ivan Siniak (Belarus) df David Torres (Mexico) 5-0

70 kg

Samvel Siramargyan (Armenia) df Norbek Abdullaev (Uzbekistan) 5-0

Fabian Urbanski (Poland) df Festim Nimani (Germany) 3-2

75 kg

Albert Harutyunyan (Armenia) df Yolber Bandomo (Spain) 4-1

Sahil Sahil (India) df Vladimir Dranko (Russia) 3-2

80 kg

Bairamkhan Ashurov (Russia) df Guan-Hao Pan (Taipei) by knockout in the first round

Hardik Panwar (India) df Andrei Rumiantsau (Belarus) 5-0

+80 kg

Hemant Sangwan (India) df Tigran Khachatryan (Armenia) 5-0

Islam Salikhov (Uzbekistan) df Ian Bogdanov (Russia) 3-2