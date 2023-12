From today until the 8th of next month, Nakhon Ratchasima (Thailand) will celebrate the 2023 World Abilitysport Games. A diverse group of sports disciplines will allow fans to enjoy the talent at the 80th Birthday Anniversary Sports Complex track.

Local legend Prawat Wahoram will be one of the standout wheelchair racing athletes competing for the host country. Wahoram has accumulated an incredible record of seven gold, eight silver, and one bronze medals in the Paralympics in the T54 men's category, winning medals in every Paralympics since Sydney 2000. This success makes him Thailand's most decorated Paralympian.

Wahoram will not be alone; his teammate and rival Athiwat Paeng-Nuea, a Paralympic and world champion in the men's 100 meters T54 and silver medalist in the 400 meters in Tokyo 2020 and the 2023 World Championships in Paris, France, will join him. Pongsakorn Paeyo, a Paralympic champion in the men's 100 meters, 400 meters, and 800 meters T53, and world champion in the 100 meters and 400 meters, enters Nakhon Ratchasima 2023 in great form after setting a new 400 meters world record of 46.11 at the Worlds. India, also fielding a large number of athletes, will rely on Yogesh Kathuniya to impress in the field as the Paralympic silver medalist in men's shot put F56 in Tokyo.

However, there is only one athlete that the local crowds will be interested in: Saysunee Jana. Jana is one of the most successful and impressive international fencers in the history of the spor, ©

In race-running, relative newcomer Deividas Podobajevas is already among the fastest in the world. In July, the Lithuanian placed fourth in the T72 100 meters at the World Championships. He has also made an impression over longer distances by setting the world's fastest 800 meters time this year.

This competition has achieved powerful development for Asia. Formerly, these World Abilitysport Games were known as the IWAS World Games, and socially, this edition is also expected to bring an improvement to the country's sports structures and facilities.

While countries like Thailand and India will send the largest teams and some of their biggest names, the Games are a platform for all nations and sports, and smaller countries also see the competitions as a vehicle to make themselves known. In this way, track and road cycling will make their Games debut and will feature cyclists from the Lao People's Democratic Republic and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the entry lists for swimming and archery are filled with athletes from Asian countries. Swimmers from Thailand, Indonesia, India, and Hong Kong will take to the water at the Aquatics Centre at the King's 80th Birthday Complex. Archery will offer athletes from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Iraq, South Korea, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates the chance to perfect their aim.

In other disciplines, such as weightlifting, the spotlight is on Sodnompiljee Enkhbayar from Mongolia, who became his country's first Paralympic champion in powerlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Games, securing the second historic gold medal for his country in all sports. He did so in the men's up to 107 kg, although he was unsuccessful in a world record attempt. Enkhbayar will compete in Thailand alongside other male and female lifters in various weight categories.

Stars ready to shine in badminton, shooting, and table tennis This trio of sports has attracted a particularly prominent field of athletes on their way to Paris 2024. In shooting Para sport, Veronica Vadovicova has won six Paralympic medals since Beijing 2008. The Slovakian continued her run at Tokyo 2020, claiming victory in R6 (mixed 50m rifle prone SH1), and will be in Thailand preparing for more.

Check out the full preview. Demonstration events in pétanque, thakraw, and E-sports are also offered at Nakhon Ratchasima.©

In badminton, India's Sujirat Pookkham enters as the women's singles WH1 silver medallist from Tokyo 2020. Dheva Anrimusthi of Indonesia will be looking for more success on the court after winning gold at the recent Asia Para Games. Currently world-ranked No. 2 in the SU5 category, Anrimusthi has an impressive list of achievements, including winning three world titles and a Paralympic silver medal at Tokyo 2020. And in table tennis, two Polish players, Maksym Chudzicki and Rafal Czuper, hope to headline at the Central Plaza in Nakhon Ratchasima. Both landed on the podium in Tokyo in the men's singles class 7 and 2, respectively.

Iraq's Naijah Al-Dayyeni comes to the Games in fantastic form after taking gold at the Asian Para Games in the singles class 6 event. Al-Dayynei, who is currently ranked world No. 5, has set her sights on competing at next year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

Fencers close the year in style Speaking of Paris 2024, competition at the 2023 World Abilitysport Games has extra significance for wheelchair fencers as the event will be the last World Cup of the year. It follows editions in the USA, Italy, Poland, France, and South Korea. Athletes have the chance to win crucial qualification points for the upcoming Paralympics. Perhaps this is why an impressive field of world and Paralympic champions and medallists from countries like China, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Italy, and Poland are all planning their trip.

However, there is only one athlete that the local crowds will be interested in: Saysunee Jana. Jana is one of the most successful and impressive international fencers in the history of the sport. Unbeaten in the women's epee category B since 2020, Jana is the current world champion and has won a medal at every Paralympics since Athens 2004.

The World Abilitysport Games are not just about Paralympic sports; they also have a long history of showcasing other Para sports too. One of those given a platform in Nakhon Ratchasima is snooker. Thirty-six players from eight countries will line up in individual events according to five classification groups. Each has a high-quality field and will feature at least one former World Disability Billiards and Snooker (WDBS) champion, with 12 former winners in total. No fewer than 21 currently ranked WDBS players will compete and will be joined by 16 international players from around the world.

These include England's Tony Southern, who competed in his first world tour competition in 2017 and has gone on to win four event titles. He is currently ranked world number world No.1 in the Group 1-2 category.

Check out the full preview. Demonstration events in pétanque, thakraw, and E-sports are also offered at Nakhon Ratchasima