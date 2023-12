The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Congress voted unanimously to add unprecedented representation from the National Football League (NFL) to the IFAF Council as more than 80 delegates from IFAF's 74 members gathered at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris to celebrate the federation's 25th anniversary.



The vote took place in the IFAF's home city at the end of a historic year, which has seen the federation gain full recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and also see flag football included in the sports programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. This is undoubtedly a real boost for this discipline, which in barely two decades since its birth has become an Olympic sport and continues to grow.

The addition of the NFL to the 13-member IFAF Council recognises the strength of the partnership that has underpinned the Vision28 project, placing flag football at the heart of common global growth objectives.





The League, an important strategic partner of IFAF, will be represented on the Board by Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, International and League Events, who brings considerable Olympic experience as a former senior member of the New York 2012 Olympic bid team and NBA staff member who supported Olympic basketball at the 1996 Atlanta Games and the 2000 Sydney Games.





Following his appointment to the IFAF board, Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, International & League Events, said:

"We are at a pivotal moment in American football history and together we recognise the transformative power of the Olympic Rings and the enormous opportunities they provide. The IFAF and the NFL are committed to a new era that redefines how International Federations (IFs) and professional leagues can work together to drive global growth in a highly competitive landscape".





IFAF President Pierre Trochet said "We are delighted to welcome Peter O'Reilly as the NFL's representative on the IFAF Council. This appointment is a powerful example of the strength of the partnership we have built together with the NFL as part of our shared ambition to grow the game internationally."



The Congress also reflected on a historic 2023 in which the IOC granted the IFAF full recognition and confirmation that American football will feature on the official programme of the Olympic Games for the first time in history, when flag football makes its debut in Los Angeles 2028. The IFAF organised the inaugural Continental Flag Football Championships in the Americas, Europe and Asia, in addition to the European Championships for men's, women's and youth American football across Europe.





Delegates from the following nations attended the Paris meeting: Austria, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, Denmark, El Salvador, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, United States and United States.