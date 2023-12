The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, assured on Friday that the decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the Paris Games had not yet been taken, but hinted that they would be able to take part without a flag and under certain conditions.

Speaking during a visit to the Olympic Village in the French capital, Bach said, "We did not discuss this issue at the Executive Board meeting" in Paris, which ended today.

He explained that an Olympic summit with "all parties" associated with the IOC will take place in Lausanne in a few days. "We will study the geopolitical situation and its impact on sport," he said.

"We will take into account the recent UN decision on this case, which calls for an Olympic truce and supports the IOC's approach," he added.

The IOC is in favour of the participation of Russian athletes who have not explicitly supported the invasion of Ukraine, who are not in the army and who are willing to compete under a neutral flag.

Bach said: "Depending on what is heard at this Olympic Summit, the IOC Executive Board will make a decision in the coming months, which means at its meeting in March.