The IBA and the Government of Serbia are exploring ways to support the growth of boxing

During their meeting in Belgrade over the weekend, IBA President Umar Kremlev and Serbian President Alexander Vučić discussed several key points on their agenda.

One prominent topic was the inauguration of the National Boxing Training Center, set to act as a catalyst for talent discovery and to serve as an attraction for sports enthusiasts. They have coordinated the imminent laying of the foundation stone for this planned boxing center with a seating capacity for 3500 spectators, intended to host major events. Additionally, there are ambitious plans to organize a future edition of the IBA Champions' Night in Serbia. The meeting took place just a week before the Champions' Night 2023 in Dubai, scheduled for Saturday, December 9.

A moment of The meeting in Belgrade. © IBA

The two leaders were not alone during the meeting; they were accompanied by renowned boxers Roy Jones Jr., Alexander Povetkin, and Denis Lebedev. All of them shared the belief that this initiative could foster the growth of boxing in Serbia