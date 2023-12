The cities of Enoshima in Japan and Montpellier in France have been unveiled by Hurricane Group and the UCI as the first two rounds of the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup 2024. The remaining rounds will be announced next year.

The UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup 2024 will kick off in style on the beautiful island of Enoshima, Japan, starting from February 22nd and lasting until the 25th of that month. Japan has previously hosted the event in 2018 and 2019, and FISE couldn't be more delighted to once again celebrate an event in this amazing country.





The first leg of the UCI World Cup will feature the world's top BMX Freestyle athletes competing in both Park and Flatland formats, with categories open for both men and women. Additionally, the competition will be part of the Enoshima Wave Fest, a unique and exciting event combining BMX Freestyle, live music, and a food festival.

© Margot Sella by FISE

Meanwhile, the city of Montpellier will host the UCI BMX Freestyle World Cup from May 8th to May 12th, 2024. Once again, it will transform into the world capital of urban sports, welcoming hundreds of thousands of enthusiasts to the banks of the River Lez for five days of competitions and festivities.





BMX Freestyle will be a highlight of the 27th edition of the world's largest urban sports gathering. This second stop on the UCI World Cup will feature competitions in both Park and Flatland formats, with categories open for both men and women.





The rest of the calendar for the year 2024 will be unveiled in the early part of next year, but the key details have already been declared: the first round in Japan and the second in France, setting the stage for an exciting start to the sporting year.