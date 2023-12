IBA reiterated its call for unity among National Federations this week, urging them to become aware and reflect before making a decision to belong to IBA or another structure, as any membership decision to an "unrecognized" association would be irreversible, given that IBA does not accept dual membership.

The organization cited the example of the Boxing Federation of the Netherlands, currently suspended as an IBA member, publicly acknowledging the uncertainties associated with leaving IBA due to limited competitions and financial support. These are the main reasons why well-managed National Federations have hesitated to make hasty decisions and leave IBA due to the lack of concrete actions by the unrecognized organization.

International Boxing Association (IBA) reminds that it remains the only Association that brings together five confederations and nearly 200 national bodies. © Getty Images

It is evident that Federations want their athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, as many National Federations depend on state/NOC Olympic funds. However, IBA reiterates that the Olympic Games represent only 248 elite athletes in total. To reach that level, a boxer must ascend from grassroots to the top gradually, gaining experience, facing the best to excel, and also making a living. Four years between Games is a long time, and the infrastructure required is extensive, where boxers need resources.

IBA emphasizes that it can provide these opportunities and points out that the alternative organization does not. One of these alternative organizations is World Boxing, which emerged last April after IBA's exclusion by the IOC and held its first congress in November, where various leaders were elected. World Boxing seeks recognition as the governing body for boxing and currently encompasses 27 national federations.

It is worth noting that the matter of IBA's recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), following its exclusion in April, is ongoing. The organization emphasizes that progress has been made before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in demonstrating governance, finances, and the integrity of competitions. IBA officials, in their efforts to describe the current situation, emphasize that no boxer is prevented from participating in the Olympic Games or qualifying events.