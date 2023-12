The Olympic champion, Eliud Kipchoge, and the world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, will face off at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Kenya has released the provisional list for the marathon event, and as expected, both athletes are included. The athletes have not competed against each other before, and all indications point to their first meeting taking place in the most significant event of all: the Olympic marathon. Kipchoge aims to become the first athlete to win three Olympic golds in the marathon, following his successes in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

They have never faced each other before, and everything suggests that their first encounter will take place at the most important event of all: the Olympic marathon. Kipchoge, at 39, is one of the most decorated marathoners in history, and he is now faced with a highly competitive opponent just as his career may be approaching its end. Kiptum, at just 24, is proving to be exceptionally gifted for long distances despite his youth.

Paul Mutwii, director of competitions at Athletics Kenya (AK), stated that the provisional list of 10 athletes in both the men's and women's categories will be reduced to just five runners for the Games in January. With such high-quality selection in the Kenyan team, securing a spot among those five is undoubtedly challenging.

"The team selection is based on world rankings and athletes' performances in major marathon races this year," Mutwii said in a press release. "We have also considered consistency, anti-doping, discipline, willingness, and the championship mentality and attitude of the athletes."

The equally impressive women's team includes defending Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, Boston and New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, and former world record holder Brigid Kosgei. As usual, Kenya is expected to be one of the favorites in both categories to contend for the titles.

Provisional Kenyan Olympic Marathon Team:

Men: Eliud Kipchoge, Kelvin Kiptum, Amos Kipruto, Geoffrey Kamworor, Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Timothy Kiplagat, Bernard Koech, Cyprian Kotut, Titus Kipruto, Benson Kipruto

Women: Peres Jepchirchir, Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich, Rosemary Wanjiru, Hellen Obiri, Joycilline Jepkosgei, Sheila Chepkirui, Judith Korir, Seley Chepyego Kaptich, Sharon Lokedi

