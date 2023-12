The group draw occurred during the inaugural round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai last weekend, where South Africa and Australia emerged victorious in their respective finals.

Here are the groups that the draw produced:

Men's Groups:

Group A: Uruguay, Hong Kong China, Papua New Guinea, Georgia Group B: Japan, Tonga, Chile, Portugal Group C: Kenya, Germany, Uganda, Mexico

Women's Groups:

Group A: Belgium, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda Group B: China, Czech Republic, Mexico, Kenya Group C: Poland, Hong Kong China, Paraguay, Argentina

The Challenger tournaments replicate the competition format of the Olympic Games, with twelve teams divided into three groups of four teams each. The top two from each group, as well as the two best third-placed teams, will qualify for the knockout stages, featuring quarterfinals and semifinals leading to third-place matches and gold medal matches.

The 2024 Challenger edition begins with combined events at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai from January 12 to 14, followed by the Charrúa Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, from March 8 to 10. Subsequent independent events for both women and men will take place at the Municipal Henryk Reyman Stadium in Krakow, Poland, and the Dantestadion in Munich, Germany, on May 18 and 19, respectively.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger 2024 dates:

Dubai, UAE – January 12 to 14 (men and women) Montevideo, Uruguay – March 8 to 10, 2024 (men and women) Krakow, Poland – May 18 to 19, 2024 (women) Munich, Germany – May 18 to 19, 2024 (men)

Nigel Cass, World Rugby's Director of Competitions and Performance, stated, "The Challenger is a critically important tournament providing meaningful competition and a clear pathway to the pinnacle of HSBC SVNS. There has never been a more exciting time for Sevens with the revamped HSBC SVNS and the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics."