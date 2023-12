USA Curling has announced the launch of the inaugural National Curling Month, set to take place in January. Through contests, digital and in-person activations, the campaign aims to increase awareness and appreciation of curling from coast to coast.

To provide a welcoming introduction to the sport, USA Curling member clubs are encouraged to host Learn-to-Curls, watch parties, and events at their facility. The initiative aims to give curling enthusiasts from all backgrounds the opportunity to feel connected to the curling community and experience the challenges and thrills of the sport. Member clubs and individuals will have the opportunity to win prizes from USA Curling.

Dean Gemmell, CEO of USA Curling, expressed his excitement for this new initiative. "I am thrilled that National Curling Month will celebrate the curling community and welcome new faces to the sport. With our Men's and Women's National Championships getting underway on January 29th at The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, this will be a great build-up to that event," he stated.

The National Championships will feature the country's top players, including the 2018 Olympic gold medallists and others who have represented the United States at previous Games. Former NFL All-Pro defensive end Jared Allen will also compete as a member of Team Ruohenen.

The United States has won only two curling medals in the history of the Winter Olympics. At Turin 2006, the men's team of John Shuster, Joseph Polo, Shawn Rojeski and captain Pete Fenson took bronze after beating Great Britain 8-6 with a 1-0 lead in the tenth end.

At Pyeongchang 2018, the American team made history by achieving gold after beating Sweden 7-10 with a crucial 0-5 in the eighth end with John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Tyler George and captain John Shuster, who was on the bronze team 12 years ago.

The women's team has competed in the last six Winter Games, but has never reached the semi-finals and always had more losses than wins. Finally, the USA finished fourth in the mixed doubles at last year's Beijing Games, losing 8-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match.