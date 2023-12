The UEFA has announced a significant initiative aimed at better understanding anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's football, one of the most severe injuries a female footballer can experience in her career.

The European football governing body has revealed a new initiative focused on awareness and prevention of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, striving for a safer game where efforts are intensified to achieve health and well-being for female athletes.

The rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee is one of the most dreaded injuries for athletes, particularly those in football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, or athletics. The more abrupt stops and changes in direction during sports activities, the more stress is placed on the knee ligaments, increasing the likelihood of this feared injury.

Women are at a disadvantage with this genuine scourge, as statistics indicate they suffer this dreaded injury three times more frequently than men. This is due to women using their knees with greater laxity and being more prone to injuries to the internal lateral ligament and meniscus.

The knee has four ligaments that provide stability, firmness, and mobility: anterior cruciate, posterior cruciate, medial collateral, and lateral collateral. ACL injury occurs with a "rotation with rotation" movement, for example, when the knee pivots with cleats planted on the turf, or through a "forced hyperextension" when the knee is abruptly pushed backward.

Fran Kirby and Erin Cuthbert in the UEFA Womens Nations League match between Scotland and England. © Getty Images

In addition to "self-inflicted" injuries, it is common for the ligament to rupture when a posterior blow is received with the foot planted. Regardless of the cause, a minimum of six months of recovery with significant physiotherapy and kinesiology work is required.

This is why the UEFA has focused its attention on this issue, creating a panel of international experts in women's health dedicated exclusively to women's football and its prevalence in the sport.

As a first step, UEFA has announced the development of an ACL injury awareness questionnaire for everyone in the women's football community. The goal is to gather more information and address the unique needs of each segment within that community. This initial step will help gain a deep understanding of the daily challenges faced by individuals affected by ACL injuries in women's football, whether they be players, coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, or parents.

Fran Kirby and Caitlin Dijkstra in the UEFA Women's Nations League. © Getty Images

The long-term objective is to release a UEFA consensus on the prevention and management of ACL injuries by the summer of 2024, along with an updated ACL injury prevention program. The consensus will provide evidence-based guidelines on topics ranging from ACL injury prevention and common risk factors to injury mechanisms and optimal return-to-play strategies, all specifically tailored to women's football.

Speaking on the occasion of the third workshop of the UEFA Medical Football Program in Zagreb, UEFA's Chief Medical Officer, Zoran Bahtijarevic, stated: "Addressing the prevalence of ACL injuries in women's football is crucial for the well-being of athletes and the advancement of the sport. UEFA's proactive step in establishing an expert panel reflects a commitment to understanding and reducing these injuries in the future. The questionnaire aims to collect current insights and awareness but also gather robust data that will be used as the foundation for our consensus and prevention program."