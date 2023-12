The construction of a new sliding track for bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events at the 2026 Winter Olympics is once again a possibility, after it had faded away some time ago.

This idea has been revisited thanks to the statement by Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini before the Steering Committee for the 2026 Olympic Games last Tuesday. Salvini insisted, as reported by AFP, that a new track for sledding events at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics could be built in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

This initiative had been almost ruled out; the plans were heading in a different direction after Milan-Cortina chief Giovanni Malago told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Mumbai in October that his organization had been effectively ordered by the Italian government to move the bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton competitions due to spiraling costs.

President of the Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago. © Getty Images

Since then, the plans seemed to be leaning towards holding these events outside Italian borders, but this new change of direction requires a study of the project. Salvini reiterated that "it will not cost Italians a cent more," he said in the meeting.

However, time is the main enemy since the IOC has set January 2024 as the deadline to finalize proposals and decide on the locations where all the 2026 Games events will definitively take place. A path was also opened through a possible renovation of the Cesana track, which, if it meets Olympic requirements, could also prevent a move abroad.

American Mikaela Shiffrin in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2021. © Getty Images

In a statement, the organizing committee for Milan-Cortina 2026 said that it is "waiting to receive the projects (for Cortina and Cesana) to carry out a verification phase with the IOC and the corresponding international federations."

It is evident that all options are being pursued to avoid a forced relocation of some competitions, which would be an unprecedented option that the event organizers do not desire. Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, even the United States, and their respective Olympic committees are well aware of the situation since they could end up being hosts in case Cortina cannot host all the events for all the reasons mentioned.

All political and sports authorities involved in the organization in some way do not want this to happen and are working against the clock to prevent it.